Iraq launches military operation in search for ISIS remnants near borders with Syria

In an announcement released on Sunday, security sources said in remarks “this morning, the first phase of Operation Iradat al-Nasr began with a large campaign to clear the areas between Salahuddin, Nineveh, and Anbar provinces along the Iraqi-Syrian international border.”







The operation, which was backed by the US-led coalition aircraft, will continue for several days, he added.







The operation will take place, in the provinces of Nineveh, Salahuddin and Anbar.







Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi issued a decree this week ordering the country’s Shiite militia known as the Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) to choose between full integration into the Iraqi armed forces or disarmament.While Iraqi Political experts seee that Mahdi’s decision was just to tickle the feelings of the delegation of the UN Security Council, which is visiting Iraq during the current days, and try to convey a message to the international community and the United States that the IMIS is part of the Iraqi armed forces, and is not directed by any outside parties.



