2019/07/07 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian Kurds host conference on Islamic State detainees, Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), July 6, 2019. Photo: ANHA
BEIRUT,— Dozens of international experts gathered in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northeastern Syria on Saturday to discuss how to manage thousands of suspected Islamic State ISIS group members crammed into Kurdish-run prisons and camps.
French lawyers and US-based analysts were among those attending the three-day conference on the challenges still facing the region after ISIS’s territorial defeat, organizers said.
Officials of the autonomous Kurdish administration in Syrian Kurdistan, which is hosting the conference in the Kurdish town of Amuda, were also due to take part.
In March 2019 the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces expelled the Islamic extremist group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.
Now, the Kurds are struggling to cope with the thousands of alleged ISIS members they detained during the battle.
Syria’s Kurds have detained thousands of local and foreign fighters suspected of fighting for IS, as well as thousands of related women and children, during the US-backed battle against IS in Syria.
They include around 1,000 suspected foreign fighters held in jail, and some 13,000 family members in overcrowded camps.
With no local court equipped to deal with the large number of extremist suspects, the Kurds have pressed their home countries to take them back.
But Western governments have been reluctant to repatriate them or put them on trial at home.
“There is global consensus that action urgently needs to be taken to deal with the thousands of foreign ISIS fighters and affiliates, plus ISIS-linked children, currently detained in northeast Syria,” the organizers of the three-day conference said, using another acronym for ISIS.
“However, there is near-total lack of consensus as to what this action will look like.”
Syria’s Kurds have called for outside help to set up an international tribunal.
Iraq has offered to put suspected foreign extremists on trial in Baghdad in exchange for millions of dollars, officials told AFP in April.
U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ considered the most effective fighting force against IS. The YPG, which make up the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP
Comments Comments
BEIRUT,— Dozens of international experts gathered in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northeastern Syria on Saturday to discuss how to manage thousands of suspected Islamic State ISIS group members crammed into Kurdish-run prisons and camps.
French lawyers and US-based analysts were among those attending the three-day conference on the challenges still facing the region after ISIS’s territorial defeat, organizers said.
Officials of the autonomous Kurdish administration in Syrian Kurdistan, which is hosting the conference in the Kurdish town of Amuda, were also due to take part.
In March 2019 the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces expelled the Islamic extremist group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.
Now, the Kurds are struggling to cope with the thousands of alleged ISIS members they detained during the battle.
Syria’s Kurds have detained thousands of local and foreign fighters suspected of fighting for IS, as well as thousands of related women and children, during the US-backed battle against IS in Syria.
They include around 1,000 suspected foreign fighters held in jail, and some 13,000 family members in overcrowded camps.
With no local court equipped to deal with the large number of extremist suspects, the Kurds have pressed their home countries to take them back.
But Western governments have been reluctant to repatriate them or put them on trial at home.
“There is global consensus that action urgently needs to be taken to deal with the thousands of foreign ISIS fighters and affiliates, plus ISIS-linked children, currently detained in northeast Syria,” the organizers of the three-day conference said, using another acronym for ISIS.
“However, there is near-total lack of consensus as to what this action will look like.”
Syria’s Kurds have called for outside help to set up an international tribunal.
Iraq has offered to put suspected foreign extremists on trial in Baghdad in exchange for millions of dollars, officials told AFP in April.
U.S. has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ considered the most effective fighting force against IS. The YPG, which make up the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP
Comments Comments