Iraq says news on arrival of more U.S. soldiers 'baseless'

2019/07/07 | 15:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq has denied news reports on deployment of more U.S. soldiers at the Ein al-Assad base in Anbar province.In remarks on Saturday, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Joint Operations, said “all media reports about the arrival of a new batch of U.S. troops at the Ein al-Assad base are baseless and lack credibility.”Moreover, Rasool called on media outlets to take information from social networking, urging them to depend on reliable sources instead.Estimates put the number of U.S. troops at Ain al-Assad at 5000.