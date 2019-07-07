UK demands Iran 'immediately stop and reverse' nuclear enrichment

2019/07/07 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran must "immediately stop and reverse all
activities" which have put it in breach of its nuclear deal, the UK has
demanded.The Foreign
Office said Tehran's announcement that it will start uranium enrichment above a
limit of 3.67% put it in breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA)."While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran
must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its
obligations," a spokesman said."We are
co-ordinating with other JCPOA participants regarding the next steps under the
terms of the deal, including a joint commission."Iran said it
will enrich uranium to the level needed to produce fuel for a nuclear power
plant, which officials said was 5%.Senior
Iranian officials also said Tehran would keep reducing its commitments every 60
days unless signatories of the pact worked to stop US sanctions.If uranium is
enriched to 90% it becomes nuclear bomb-grade material.America has already pulled out of the historic agreement and
Tehran's announcement is a fresh setback for the remaining signatories,
including the UK, which is urging Iran to remain committed to the deal.The Middle
East country says its nuclear programme is for purely peaceful purposes, but
there are concerns that increasing its capacity could lead to the production of
nuclear weapons.Iran's decision came less than a week after it admitted it had
amassed more low-enriched uranium than the 300kg (661 lbs) allowed under the
pact, prompting President Donald Trump to warn it was "playing with
fire".Mr Trump quit
the agreement last May and reimposed sanctions on the gulf nation as Washington
tried to force Tehran to renegotiate the accord.Experts say
higher enrichment and a growing stockpile could narrow the one-year window Iran
would need to have enough material for an atomic bomb - something Iran denies
it wants but which the deal prevented.Iran is
seeking a lifting of US sanctions, which has badly hit their oil exports, as a
precondition for beginning talks with the six signatories - the UK, Russia,
France, China, Germany and the EU.
