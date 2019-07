UK demands Iran 'immediately stop and reverse' nuclear enrichment

2019/07/07 | 17:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran must "immediately stop and reverse allactivities" which have put it in breach of its nuclear deal, the UK hasdemanded.The ForeignOffice said Tehran's announcement that it will start uranium enrichment above alimit of 3.67% put it in breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA)."While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iranmust immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with itsobligations," a spokesman said."We areco-ordinating with other JCPOA participants regarding the next steps under theterms of the deal, including a joint commission."Iran said itwill enrich uranium to the level needed to produce fuel for a nuclear powerplant, which officials said was 5%.SeniorIranian officials also said Tehran would keep reducing its commitments every 60days unless signatories of the pact worked to stop US sanctions.If uranium isenriched to 90% it becomes nuclear bomb-grade material.America has already pulled out of the historic agreement andTehran's announcement is a fresh setback for the remaining signatories,including the UK, which is urging Iran to remain committed to the deal.The MiddleEast country says its nuclear programme is for purely peaceful purposes, butthere are concerns that increasing its capacity could lead to the production ofnuclear weapons.Iran's decision came less than a week after it admitted it hadamassed more low-enriched uranium than the 300kg (661 lbs) allowed under thepact, prompting President Donald Trump to warn it was "playing withfire".Mr Trump quitthe agreement last May and reimposed sanctions on the gulf nation as Washingtontried to force Tehran to renegotiate the accord.Experts sayhigher enrichment and a growing stockpile could narrow the one-year window Iranwould need to have enough material for an atomic bomb - something Iran deniesit wants but which the deal prevented.Iran isseeking a lifting of US sanctions, which has badly hit their oil exports, as aprecondition for beginning talks with the six signatories - the UK, Russia,France, China, Germany and the EU.