UK demands Iran 'immediately stop and reverse' nuclear enrichment

2019/07/07 | 17:45
Iran must "immediately stop and reverse all

activities" which have put it in breach of its nuclear deal, the UK has

demanded.The Foreign

Office said Tehran's announcement that it will start uranium enrichment above a

limit of 3.67% put it in breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

(JCPOA)."While the UK remains fully committed to the deal, Iran

must immediately stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its

obligations," a spokesman said."We are

co-ordinating with other JCPOA participants regarding the next steps under the

terms of the deal, including a joint commission."Iran said it

will enrich uranium to the level needed to produce fuel for a nuclear power

plant, which officials said was 5%.Senior

Iranian officials also said Tehran would keep reducing its commitments every 60

days unless signatories of the pact worked to stop US sanctions.If uranium is

enriched to 90% it becomes nuclear bomb-grade material.America has already pulled out of the historic agreement and

Tehran's announcement is a fresh setback for the remaining signatories,

including the UK, which is urging Iran to remain committed to the deal.The Middle

East country says its nuclear programme is for purely peaceful purposes, but

there are concerns that increasing its capacity could lead to the production of

nuclear weapons.Iran's decision came less than a week after it admitted it had

amassed more low-enriched uranium than the 300kg (661 lbs) allowed under the

pact, prompting President Donald Trump to warn it was "playing with

fire".Mr Trump quit

the agreement last May and reimposed sanctions on the gulf nation as Washington

tried to force Tehran to renegotiate the accord.Experts say

higher enrichment and a growing stockpile could narrow the one-year window Iran

would need to have enough material for an atomic bomb - something Iran denies

it wants but which the deal prevented.Iran is

seeking a lifting of US sanctions, which has badly hit their oil exports, as a

precondition for beginning talks with the six signatories - the UK, Russia,

France, China, Germany and the EU.



