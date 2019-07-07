Netanyahu calls for European action against Iran

2019/07/07 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged European leaders on Sunday to reimpose
sanction on Iran, hours after Tehran said it will enrich uranium beyond the
nuclear deal's limits.Speaking
at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, the Israeli hardliner leader said
Tehran's announcement is "very dangerous."He
accused Iran of enriching uranium to "build nuclear weapons.""The
enrichment... is made for one reason and one reason only: it's for the creation
of atomic bombs," Netanyahu said, according to a statement released on his
behalf.He
called on the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany, who signed the 2015
nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, to take actions against Iran.In
an unusual acknowledgment of Israel's attacks in Syria, Netanyahu said that his
country is "constantly acting Iranian aggression, and does not let it to
establish itself in Syria."The
remarks came after a spokesman for the Iranian government announced in a live
broadcast on a state TV that Iran will start raising the purity of its enriched
uranium beyond limits of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal.Netanyahu
has been a vocal opponent of the nuclear deal signed in 2015 to curb Iran's
nuclear program, and welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's sanctions on Iran.
