Netanyahu calls for European action against Iran
2019/07/07 | 18:20
Israeli

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged European leaders on Sunday to reimpose

sanction on Iran, hours after Tehran said it will enrich uranium beyond the

nuclear deal's limits.Speaking

at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, the Israeli hardliner leader said

Tehran's announcement is "very dangerous."He

accused Iran of enriching uranium to "build nuclear weapons.""The

enrichment... is made for one reason and one reason only: it's for the creation

of atomic bombs," Netanyahu said, according to a statement released on his

behalf.He

called on the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany, who signed the 2015

nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, to take actions against Iran.In

an unusual acknowledgment of Israel's attacks in Syria, Netanyahu said that his

country is "constantly acting Iranian aggression, and does not let it to

establish itself in Syria."The

remarks came after a spokesman for the Iranian government announced in a live

broadcast on a state TV that Iran will start raising the purity of its enriched

uranium beyond limits of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal.Netanyahu

has been a vocal opponent of the nuclear deal signed in 2015 to curb Iran's

nuclear program, and welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's sanctions on Iran.





