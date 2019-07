Netanyahu calls for European action against Iran

2019/07/07 | 18:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IsraeliPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged European leaders on Sunday to reimposesanction on Iran, hours after Tehran said it will enrich uranium beyond thenuclear deal's limits.Speakingat the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, the Israeli hardliner leader saidTehran's announcement is "very dangerous."Heaccused Iran of enriching uranium to "build nuclear weapons.""Theenrichment... is made for one reason and one reason only: it's for the creationof atomic bombs," Netanyahu said, according to a statement released on hisbehalf.Hecalled on the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany, who signed the 2015nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, to take actions against Iran.Inan unusual acknowledgment of Israel's attacks in Syria, Netanyahu said that hiscountry is "constantly acting Iranian aggression, and does not let it toestablish itself in Syria."Theremarks came after a spokesman for the Iranian government announced in a livebroadcast on a state TV that Iran will start raising the purity of its enricheduranium beyond limits of the 2015 landmark nuclear deal.Netanyahuhas been a vocal opponent of the nuclear deal signed in 2015 to curb Iran'snuclear program, and welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's sanctions on Iran.