Germany: Iran should reverse its latest nuclear plans

2019/07/07 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Germany on Sunday urged Iran to stop taking measures that
undermined the non-proliferation deal it agreed in exchange for eased sanctions
after Tehran announced it would boost nuclear enrichment above agreed
limits. "We are extremely concerned at Iran's announcement that it
has started uranium enrichment above the limit of 3.67%," a German foreign
ministry spokesman said."We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities
inconsistent with its commitments."The spokesman added that Germany was in touch with other
European participants in the non-proliferation deal - Britain and France - to
decide on the next steps. Iran blames the US, which withdrew from the deal, for
the latest tensions.
