عربي | كوردى


Germany: Iran should reverse its latest nuclear plans

Germany: Iran should reverse its latest nuclear plans
2019/07/07 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Germany on Sunday urged Iran to stop taking measures that

undermined the non-proliferation deal it agreed in exchange for eased sanctions

after Tehran announced it would boost nuclear enrichment above agreed

limits. "We are extremely concerned at Iran's announcement that it

has started uranium enrichment above the limit of 3.67%," a German foreign

ministry spokesman said."We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities

inconsistent with its commitments."The spokesman added that Germany was in touch with other

European participants in the non-proliferation deal - Britain and France - to

decide on the next steps. Iran blames the US, which withdrew from the deal, for

the latest tensions.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW