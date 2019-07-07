Iranian tanker wasn't headed to Syria: Iran deputy foreign minister

2019/07/07 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Iranian tanker captured by British
Royal Marines in Gibraltar was not headed to Syria, Iran’s Deputy Foreign
Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday in a press conference broadcast live on
state TV.Royal Marines seized the
tanker on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU
sanctions, a dramatic intervention described as “maritime robbery” by Araqchi.The minister said the giant
tanker has a capacity of up to two million barrels of oil and that is why it
was traveling through the Strait of Gibraltar rather than the Suez Canal.He did not give information
on the tanker’s final destination.“Despite what the government
of England is claiming, the target and destination of this tanker wasn’t
Syria,” Araqchi said. “The port that they have named in Syria essentially does
not have the capacity for such a supertanker. The target was somewhere else. It
was passing through international waters through the Strait of Gibraltar and
there is no law that allows England to stop this tanker. In our view the
stopping of this ship was maritime robbery and we want this tanker to be
freed.”The government of Gibraltar
said on Friday that they had received permission from their supreme court to
hold the tanker for fourteen days.An Iranian Revolutionary
Guards commander threatened on Friday to seize a British ship in retaliation.
