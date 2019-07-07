عربي | كوردى


Iranian tanker wasn't headed to Syria: Iran deputy foreign minister

Iranian tanker wasn't headed to Syria: Iran deputy foreign minister
2019/07/07 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

An Iranian tanker captured by British

Royal Marines in Gibraltar was not headed to Syria, Iran’s Deputy Foreign

Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday in a press conference broadcast live on

state TV.Royal Marines seized the

tanker on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU

sanctions, a dramatic intervention described as “maritime robbery” by Araqchi.The minister said the giant

tanker has a capacity of up to two million barrels of oil and that is why it

was traveling through the Strait of Gibraltar rather than the Suez Canal.He did not give information

on the tanker’s final destination.“Despite what the government

of England is claiming, the target and destination of this tanker wasn’t

Syria,” Araqchi said. “The port that they have named in Syria essentially does

not have the capacity for such a supertanker. The target was somewhere else. It

was passing through international waters through the Strait of Gibraltar and

there is no law that allows England to stop this tanker. In our view the

stopping of this ship was maritime robbery and we want this tanker to be

freed.”The government of Gibraltar

said on Friday that they had received permission from their supreme court to

hold the tanker for fourteen days.An Iranian Revolutionary

Guards commander threatened on Friday to seize a British ship in retaliation.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW