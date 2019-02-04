عربي | كوردى
Iraq, Jordan agreement late but good step: Allawi
2019/02/04 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ayad

Allawi, leader of the National (Wataniya) Coalition, hailed on Sunday the

agreement signed between Iraq and Jordan, commenting: "but it came late."Allawi

described it as a step forward to deepen the relationship between the two

brotherly countries.Prime

Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi met with his Jordanian counterpart Omar al-Razzaz on

Saturday at the common borders between Iraq and Jordan to

set the agreement on cooperation and exchange of interests between the two

countries.The two sides discussed signing a deal concerning boosting trade of oil and goods at a meeting between their two prime ministers on

the Iraqi-Jordanian border.Under the deal, Iraq would sell 10,000

barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price,

transported by tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister's

office said in a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oil

would be exported.

