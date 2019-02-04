Iraq, Jordan agreement late but good step: Allawi

2019/02/04 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ayad
Allawi, leader of the National (Wataniya) Coalition, hailed on Sunday the
agreement signed between Iraq and Jordan, commenting: "but it came late."Allawi
described it as a step forward to deepen the relationship between the two
brotherly countries.Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi met with his Jordanian counterpart Omar al-Razzaz on
Saturday at the common borders between Iraq and Jordan to
set the agreement on cooperation and exchange of interests between the two
countries.The two sides discussed signing a deal concerning boosting trade of oil and goods at a meeting between their two prime ministers on
the Iraqi-Jordanian border.Under the deal, Iraq would sell 10,000
barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price,
transported by tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister's
office said in a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oil
would be exported.
