Iraq, Jordan agreement late but good step: Allawi

2019/02/04 | 01:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- AyadAllawi, leader of the National (Wataniya) Coalition, hailed on Sunday theagreement signed between Iraq and Jordan, commenting: "but it came late."Allawidescribed it as a step forward to deepen the relationship between the twobrotherly countries.PrimeMinister Adil Abdul Mahdi met with his Jordanian counterpart Omar al-Razzaz onSaturday at the common borders between Iraq and Jordan toset the agreement on cooperation and exchange of interests between the twocountries.The two sides discussed signing a deal concerning boosting trade of oil and goods at a meeting between their two prime ministers onthe Iraqi-Jordanian border.Under the deal, Iraq would sell 10,000barrels per day of oil to Jordan at a special price,transported by tanker from its Kirkuk oilfields, the Jordanian prime minister'soffice said in a statement. It did not say what the price was or when the oilwould be exported.