Thousands in Berlin protest Iran's political repression

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thousands gathered in Berlin's government quarter on Saturday toprotest the Iranian government's use of draconian measures against itsopponents.Protesters,who carried national flags and balloons in the national colors of green, whiteand red, voiced opposition to both the use of the death penalty and torture inprison."Downwith the regime" was among the slogans chanted, along with: "TheWest should not enter into any compromise with religious fascism."Amessage from Maryam Rajavi, leader of the People's Mujahedin of Iran, whichseeks to topple the regime, was played to the crowd.Init, Rajavi condemned the Iranian government for carrying out acts of terror inother countries. Among them, she said, were the Mykonos restaurantassassinations, which targeted Iranian-Kurdish opposition leaders.Rajavi called on Chancellor Angela Merkel to send a delegationto Iran to assess the state of prisons and Iran's claims that there are nopolitical prisoners and no torture in its jails.JavadDabiran, Berlin representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran,told DW's Farsi service that the Iranian government — under pressure at anational and international level — was increasingly resorting to the useof the death penalty and suppression of minority rights."Thisregime cannot be reformed," said Dabiran. "We want to convey themessage that any investment that seeks to change this regime from within is amistake and that's what Europeans are doing. For this reason, we're calling onGermany and the European Union to rethink their policy, because it iscatastrophic."Whileorganizers put the number of demonstrators at 15,000, police estimated it to besome 4,500. DW assessed the number to be somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000.Iranhas faced international criticism over its use of capital punishment. As wellas using the death penalty for serious crimes like murder and rape, thecountry's legal system also imposes the ultimate sanction for homosexuality andpolitical dissidence.