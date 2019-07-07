عربي | كوردى


Thousands in Berlin protest Iran's political repression

2019/07/07 | 19:30
Thousands gathered in Berlin's government quarter on Saturday to

protest the Iranian government's use of draconian measures against its

opponents.Protesters,

who carried national flags and balloons in the national colors of green, white

and red, voiced opposition to both the use of the death penalty and torture in

prison."Down

with the regime" was among the slogans chanted, along with: "The

West should not enter into any compromise with religious fascism."A

message from Maryam Rajavi, leader of the People's Mujahedin of Iran, which

seeks to topple the regime, was played to the crowd.In

it, Rajavi condemned the Iranian government for carrying out acts of terror in

other countries. Among them, she said, were the Mykonos restaurant

assassinations, which targeted Iranian-Kurdish opposition leaders.Rajavi called on Chancellor Angela Merkel to send a delegation

to Iran to assess the state of prisons and Iran's claims that there are no

political prisoners and no torture in its jails.Javad

Dabiran, Berlin representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran,

told DW's Farsi service that the Iranian government — under pressure at a

national and international level — was increasingly resorting to the use

of the death penalty and suppression of minority rights."This

regime cannot be reformed," said Dabiran. "We want to convey the

message that any investment that seeks to change this regime from within is a

mistake and that's what Europeans are doing. For this reason, we're calling on

Germany and the European Union to rethink their policy, because it is

catastrophic."While

organizers put the number of demonstrators at 15,000, police estimated it to be

some 4,500. DW assessed the number to be somewhere between 7,000 and 8,000.Iran

has faced international criticism over its use of capital punishment. As well

as using the death penalty for serious crimes like murder and rape, the

country's legal system also imposes the ultimate sanction for homosexuality and

political dissidence.



