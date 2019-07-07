EU urges Iran to halt further measures undermining nuclear deal

2019/07/07 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The European Union on Sunday strongly urged Iran to stop
actions that would undermine a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was in
touch with other parties to the deal and may set up a joint commission to look
into the issue."We are extremely concerned at Iran's announcement that
it has started uranium enrichment above the limit of 3.67%," spokeswoman
Maja Kocijancic for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a
statement."We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all
activities inconsistent with its commitments ... We are in contact with the
other JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) participants regarding the
next steps under the terms of the JCPoA, including a Joint Commission,"
she said.The JCPoA is the deal between Iran and the six powers.
