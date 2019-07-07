عربي | كوردى


EU urges Iran to halt further measures undermining nuclear deal

EU urges Iran to halt further measures undermining nuclear deal
2019/07/07 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The European Union on Sunday strongly urged Iran to stop

actions that would undermine a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was in

touch with other parties to the deal and may set up a joint commission to look

into the issue."We are extremely concerned at Iran's announcement that

it has started uranium enrichment above the limit of 3.67%," spokeswoman

Maja Kocijancic for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a

statement."We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all

activities inconsistent with its commitments ... We are in contact with the

other JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) participants regarding the

next steps under the terms of the JCPoA, including a Joint Commission,"

she said.The JCPoA is the deal between Iran and the six powers.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW