Syrians return to their home city by Lebanese border in state-organised trip

2019/07/07 | 20:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Qusayr, a once bustling commercial hub in western Syria, hasnot seen any fighting since government troops, with the help of Lebanon'spowerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, drove out Sunni Muslim rebels six yearsago.Large sections of the city lie in ruin and of the thousandswho fled the violence, most have not returned. Only about 10,000 people - atenth of its pre-war population - have come back.According to former residents living abroad, this is partlybecause Qusayr, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Lebanese border, is nowa security zone where only those with special permission can enter.The Syrian government appears to want to signal that this ischanging: On Sunday, the army escorted around 1,000 people - former residentswho fled to other parts of Syria - to the city, where they thronged the streetsin celebration.Several carried the yellow and green flags of the Hezbollahgroup, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad which played a crucial rolein the defeat of the rebels in Qusayr and other parts of western Syria.Western intelligence sources say the area remains part of abelt of territory in Syria where Hezbollah maintains a strong presence,including by way of tight control on the movement of people.Although some former Qusayr residents who took part inSunday's trip said they had come back for good, others told Reuters their homeswere too damaged to live in.Jamal Hub al Deen, 45, said his home in the city had been"razed to the ground" but that he wanted to see with his own eyeswhat needed to be done to try to come back soon."We call on the state to help us financially to buildour home," he told Reuters. When Hub al Deen left Qusayr due to thefighting, he fled to Homs city, the provincial capital. His journey on Sundaytook him along the same route as that of his escape, he said.STATE-ORGANISED TRIPThe crowd had gathered in Qusayr's eastern sector whereshops were open on Sunday. The neighbourhood sustained the least damage in thefighting, but some buildings had visible damage, with some partially destroyedor riddled with bullet holes.It was to this district that government offices were movedonce the fighting ended in mid-2013. Most of those who already returned arestate employees and their families.Some other state-organised initiatives for the return ofSyria's internally displaced -- who total 6.2 million - to former rebelbastions have been made public, but the uptake has been modest. Many of theseareas remain under heavy security, while in others there are no basic services.Homs governor Talal al-Barazi told Syrian state media thatthe government had organised the trip as part of its drive to eventually returnQusayr's displaced residents.But Bazari said at least 30% percent of the city had beendestroyed and reconstruction would not be completed quickly."(Qusayr's reconstruction) needs time," Barazitold state owned Ikhbariyah television.Qusayr and its surroundings have long been a route forsmugglers. Rebels made use of it before their defeat and it is now a mainsupply route for Hezbollah into Syria.This has made the area a target for Israel, which regularlycarries out air strikes inside Syria against Iranian backed forces.Qusayr's residents who fled to other parts of Syria are onlypart of the story: Thousands of others sought refuge in Lebanon, many settlingin the town of Arsal. Bazari said their homecoming depended on securityclearances and basic services being restored.For now, any prospect for their return looks unlikely.