Syrians return to their home city by Lebanese border in state-organised trip

2019/07/07 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Qusayr, a once bustling commercial hub in western Syria, has
not seen any fighting since government troops, with the help of Lebanon's
powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, drove out Sunni Muslim rebels six years
ago.Large sections of the city lie in ruin and of the thousands
who fled the violence, most have not returned. Only about 10,000 people - a
tenth of its pre-war population - have come back.According to former residents living abroad, this is partly
because Qusayr, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Lebanese border, is now
a security zone where only those with special permission can enter.The Syrian government appears to want to signal that this is
changing: On Sunday, the army escorted around 1,000 people - former residents
who fled to other parts of Syria - to the city, where they thronged the streets
in celebration.Several carried the yellow and green flags of the Hezbollah
group, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad which played a crucial role
in the defeat of the rebels in Qusayr and other parts of western Syria.Western intelligence sources say the area remains part of a
belt of territory in Syria where Hezbollah maintains a strong presence,
including by way of tight control on the movement of people.Although some former Qusayr residents who took part in
Sunday's trip said they had come back for good, others told Reuters their homes
were too damaged to live in.Jamal Hub al Deen, 45, said his home in the city had been
"razed to the ground" but that he wanted to see with his own eyes
what needed to be done to try to come back soon."We call on the state to help us financially to build
our home," he told Reuters. When Hub al Deen left Qusayr due to the
fighting, he fled to Homs city, the provincial capital. His journey on Sunday
took him along the same route as that of his escape, he said.STATE-ORGANISED TRIPThe crowd had gathered in Qusayr's eastern sector where
shops were open on Sunday. The neighbourhood sustained the least damage in the
fighting, but some buildings had visible damage, with some partially destroyed
or riddled with bullet holes.It was to this district that government offices were moved
once the fighting ended in mid-2013. Most of those who already returned are
state employees and their families.Some other state-organised initiatives for the return of
Syria's internally displaced -- who total 6.2 million - to former rebel
bastions have been made public, but the uptake has been modest. Many of these
areas remain under heavy security, while in others there are no basic services.Homs governor Talal al-Barazi told Syrian state media that
the government had organised the trip as part of its drive to eventually return
Qusayr's displaced residents.But Bazari said at least 30% percent of the city had been
destroyed and reconstruction would not be completed quickly."(Qusayr's reconstruction) needs time," Barazi
told state owned Ikhbariyah television.Qusayr and its surroundings have long been a route for
smugglers. Rebels made use of it before their defeat and it is now a main
supply route for Hezbollah into Syria.This has made the area a target for Israel, which regularly
carries out air strikes inside Syria against Iranian backed forces.Qusayr's residents who fled to other parts of Syria are only
part of the story: Thousands of others sought refuge in Lebanon, many settling
in the town of Arsal. Bazari said their homecoming depended on security
clearances and basic services being restored.For now, any prospect for their return looks unlikely.
Qusayr, a once bustling commercial hub in western Syria, has
not seen any fighting since government troops, with the help of Lebanon's
powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, drove out Sunni Muslim rebels six years
ago.Large sections of the city lie in ruin and of the thousands
who fled the violence, most have not returned. Only about 10,000 people - a
tenth of its pre-war population - have come back.According to former residents living abroad, this is partly
because Qusayr, around 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the Lebanese border, is now
a security zone where only those with special permission can enter.The Syrian government appears to want to signal that this is
changing: On Sunday, the army escorted around 1,000 people - former residents
who fled to other parts of Syria - to the city, where they thronged the streets
in celebration.Several carried the yellow and green flags of the Hezbollah
group, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad which played a crucial role
in the defeat of the rebels in Qusayr and other parts of western Syria.Western intelligence sources say the area remains part of a
belt of territory in Syria where Hezbollah maintains a strong presence,
including by way of tight control on the movement of people.Although some former Qusayr residents who took part in
Sunday's trip said they had come back for good, others told Reuters their homes
were too damaged to live in.Jamal Hub al Deen, 45, said his home in the city had been
"razed to the ground" but that he wanted to see with his own eyes
what needed to be done to try to come back soon."We call on the state to help us financially to build
our home," he told Reuters. When Hub al Deen left Qusayr due to the
fighting, he fled to Homs city, the provincial capital. His journey on Sunday
took him along the same route as that of his escape, he said.STATE-ORGANISED TRIPThe crowd had gathered in Qusayr's eastern sector where
shops were open on Sunday. The neighbourhood sustained the least damage in the
fighting, but some buildings had visible damage, with some partially destroyed
or riddled with bullet holes.It was to this district that government offices were moved
once the fighting ended in mid-2013. Most of those who already returned are
state employees and their families.Some other state-organised initiatives for the return of
Syria's internally displaced -- who total 6.2 million - to former rebel
bastions have been made public, but the uptake has been modest. Many of these
areas remain under heavy security, while in others there are no basic services.Homs governor Talal al-Barazi told Syrian state media that
the government had organised the trip as part of its drive to eventually return
Qusayr's displaced residents.But Bazari said at least 30% percent of the city had been
destroyed and reconstruction would not be completed quickly."(Qusayr's reconstruction) needs time," Barazi
told state owned Ikhbariyah television.Qusayr and its surroundings have long been a route for
smugglers. Rebels made use of it before their defeat and it is now a main
supply route for Hezbollah into Syria.This has made the area a target for Israel, which regularly
carries out air strikes inside Syria against Iranian backed forces.Qusayr's residents who fled to other parts of Syria are only
part of the story: Thousands of others sought refuge in Lebanon, many settling
in the town of Arsal. Bazari said their homecoming depended on security
clearances and basic services being restored.For now, any prospect for their return looks unlikely.