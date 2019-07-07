Greek conservatives oust Tsipras in election landslide

2019/07/07 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras admitted defeat Sunday
in a general election won handily by the conservative New Democracy party after
over four years in opposition, his office said.The result cuts short Tsipras's bid to lead Greece on into
the post-bailout era after presiding over its fraught rescue by international
creditors at the height of the European debt crisis.Leftist Tsipras called New Democracy leader Kyriakos
Mitsotakis to congratulate him, a source in the prime minister's office told
AFP.Early results from 40 percent of polling stations showed New
Democracy scoring a crushing victory by nearly 40 percent to over 31 percent
for Tsipras's leftist Syriza party."The result has been determined... but we'll be
back," outgoing finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos told state TV ERT.If the results are confirmed, the 51-year-old Harvard
graduate and former McKinsey consultant Mitsotakis will have a majority of 158
lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament. Tsipras's party will have 86 seats.The final number will depend on how smaller parties fare.
They need at least 3.0 percent of the vote to enter parliament.The contents of at least one ballot box will likely be
unaccounted for, after it was stolen by suspected anarchists in Athens, police
said.- New parties -New arrivals fighting to secure representation are Greek
Solution, a nationalist party formed by TV salesman Kyriakos Velopoulos, and
MeRA25, an anti-austerity party formed by maverick economist and former Greek
finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.According to the exit polls, Varoufakis's party could elect
nine lawmakers.Greek Solution could end up with 10 deputies, while neo-Nazi
party Golden Dawn looks likely to be shut out of parliament for the first time
since 2012.Golden Dawn, until recently Greece's third-ranking party, is
in steep decline amid an ongoing trial for the 2013 murder of an anti-fascist
rapper, allegedly carried out with the knowledge of senior Golden Dawn members.- A family affair -New Democracy was last in power in 2014, in coalition with
the Greek socialists.Mitsotakis is a scion of one of Greece's top political
families.He is the son of former prime minister Constantine
Mitsotakis, one of the country's longest-serving parliamentarians. His sister is former minister Dora Bakoyannis, Athens's
first female mayor. And new Athens mayor Costas Bakoyannis, elected in May, is
his nephew.Sunday's election is Greece's third in as many months, and
the first held in midsummer since 1928. In May, New Democracy beat Syriza by nearly 9.5 points in
European parliament elections. A week later, it completed a near-sweep of Greek
regions in local elections.After that, Tsipras was forced to call an early election.
His term was scheduled to end in the autumn.Greece's youngest premier in more than a century, Tsipras
had trailed in the polls for months amid widespread dissatisfaction over high
taxes.In parts of the country, there was also a backlash against a
controversial agreement with North Macedonia that ended a bitter 27-year
dispute over the country's name."Greece is exiting 10 years of crisis and the new
government will have the heavy task to give a chance to the country to recover
completely or to sink", 36-year-old Aphrodite told AFP, as she cast her
vote in the bohemian downtown neighborhood of Exarcheia."I hope that from tomorrow we will be able to breathe
with relief. To take a deep breath, if Mitsotakis does what he promises,"
added Athinodoros, a 48-year-old self-employed worker.Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis -- who was part of a
2012-2014 crisis government -- of "disastrous" mismanagement that
brought hundreds of thousands of job losses and business failures.Mitsotakis has now pledged to create "better" jobs
through growth, foreign investment and tax cuts and to "steamroll"
obstacles to business.Tsipras -- who reduced unemployment and raised the minimum wage for the first time
since 2012 -- was criticised for campaigning as an anti-austerity crusader
before eventually accepting a third EU bailout and the economic cutbacks that
entailed.The election was held a few weeks before the first
anniversary of the Mati fire, Greece's deadliest wildfire that killed 102
people near Athens.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras admitted defeat Sunday
in a general election won handily by the conservative New Democracy party after
over four years in opposition, his office said.The result cuts short Tsipras's bid to lead Greece on into
the post-bailout era after presiding over its fraught rescue by international
creditors at the height of the European debt crisis.Leftist Tsipras called New Democracy leader Kyriakos
Mitsotakis to congratulate him, a source in the prime minister's office told
AFP.Early results from 40 percent of polling stations showed New
Democracy scoring a crushing victory by nearly 40 percent to over 31 percent
for Tsipras's leftist Syriza party."The result has been determined... but we'll be
back," outgoing finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos told state TV ERT.If the results are confirmed, the 51-year-old Harvard
graduate and former McKinsey consultant Mitsotakis will have a majority of 158
lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament. Tsipras's party will have 86 seats.The final number will depend on how smaller parties fare.
They need at least 3.0 percent of the vote to enter parliament.The contents of at least one ballot box will likely be
unaccounted for, after it was stolen by suspected anarchists in Athens, police
said.- New parties -New arrivals fighting to secure representation are Greek
Solution, a nationalist party formed by TV salesman Kyriakos Velopoulos, and
MeRA25, an anti-austerity party formed by maverick economist and former Greek
finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.According to the exit polls, Varoufakis's party could elect
nine lawmakers.Greek Solution could end up with 10 deputies, while neo-Nazi
party Golden Dawn looks likely to be shut out of parliament for the first time
since 2012.Golden Dawn, until recently Greece's third-ranking party, is
in steep decline amid an ongoing trial for the 2013 murder of an anti-fascist
rapper, allegedly carried out with the knowledge of senior Golden Dawn members.- A family affair -New Democracy was last in power in 2014, in coalition with
the Greek socialists.Mitsotakis is a scion of one of Greece's top political
families.He is the son of former prime minister Constantine
Mitsotakis, one of the country's longest-serving parliamentarians. His sister is former minister Dora Bakoyannis, Athens's
first female mayor. And new Athens mayor Costas Bakoyannis, elected in May, is
his nephew.Sunday's election is Greece's third in as many months, and
the first held in midsummer since 1928. In May, New Democracy beat Syriza by nearly 9.5 points in
European parliament elections. A week later, it completed a near-sweep of Greek
regions in local elections.After that, Tsipras was forced to call an early election.
His term was scheduled to end in the autumn.Greece's youngest premier in more than a century, Tsipras
had trailed in the polls for months amid widespread dissatisfaction over high
taxes.In parts of the country, there was also a backlash against a
controversial agreement with North Macedonia that ended a bitter 27-year
dispute over the country's name."Greece is exiting 10 years of crisis and the new
government will have the heavy task to give a chance to the country to recover
completely or to sink", 36-year-old Aphrodite told AFP, as she cast her
vote in the bohemian downtown neighborhood of Exarcheia."I hope that from tomorrow we will be able to breathe
with relief. To take a deep breath, if Mitsotakis does what he promises,"
added Athinodoros, a 48-year-old self-employed worker.Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis -- who was part of a
2012-2014 crisis government -- of "disastrous" mismanagement that
brought hundreds of thousands of job losses and business failures.Mitsotakis has now pledged to create "better" jobs
through growth, foreign investment and tax cuts and to "steamroll"
obstacles to business.Tsipras -- who reduced unemployment and raised the minimum wage for the first time
since 2012 -- was criticised for campaigning as an anti-austerity crusader
before eventually accepting a third EU bailout and the economic cutbacks that
entailed.The election was held a few weeks before the first
anniversary of the Mati fire, Greece's deadliest wildfire that killed 102
people near Athens.