France urges Iran to drop plan to enrich uranium above agreed limit

2019/07/07 | 23:00



France on Sunday urged Iran not to enrich uranium above the limit agreed in a 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers. "We firmly urge Iran to stop all activities non-compliant with its commitments part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



"France is in contact with its partners involved to engage in the necessary de-escalation of tensions as part of the Iranian nuclear issue," the statement said.











