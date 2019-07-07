Home › INA › Foreign Minister meets with US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Toller and James Jeffrey

Foreign Minister meets with US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Toller and James Jeffrey

2019/07/07 | 23:05



Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim met on Sunday with James Jeffrey the special envoy to Syria and Matthew Toller, Washington's ambassador to Baghdad.







They discussed the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation frameworks and means of supporting Iraq in various fields especially the reconstruction of the infrastructure of liberated provinces.







Al-Hakim pointed out the need to focus efforts on the political solution in Syria to end the conflict, stressing that the Syrian people have the right to determine their future.























