Egypt sentences 5 persons to life over spying for Iran

Egypt sentences 5 persons to life over spying for Iran

2019/07/07 | 23:35



An Egyptian court sentenced five persons to life over charges relating to spying and selling sensitive information to Iran, local media reported on Sunday July 7th.Egypt’s high prosecutor and the General Intelligence Directorate have confiscated all electronics owned by the convicted, along with all relevant documents and files. They are following a clear verdict to sentence Alaa Ali to 15 years in prison and a fine of EGP 500,000 Egyptian pounds ($30,000), and Hassan Darbghy, Mohammed Hassan, Hameda Alansary, Karemy Mohsen, and Shaefy Hassan consecutively to 25 years in jail and a fine of EGP 500,000.Meanwhile, the court has agreed to roll out any accusations relevant to money laundering, for the time being.According to the report provided by the state-owned newspaper Al Akhbar Al Youm, Alaa Ali was accused of corresponding for a foreign country to harm Egypt’s’ national security and jeopardise the country’s’ military and political position through Hassan Darbghy and Mohammed Hassan, who were then responsible for the Egyptian files while working with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Hameda Alansary, Karemy Mohsen, and Shaefy Hassan were also accused of facilitating all procedures leading to the final acquisition of all information that would expose Egypt’s’ national security, internal affairs, as well as allowing them to recruit others against Egypt.The source also revealed that the accused received a substantial amount of money in dollars for breaching the national security of Egypt and jeopardising its borders and national interests.Furthermore, the $70,000 that each received was laundered and incorporated into lands, cars, and secret bank accounts set up for their children, hence the money laundering accusations that are yet to be investigated by the court.



