Oil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports will improve

2019/07/07 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday that he
was very hopeful of an improvement in the country's crude exports, state TV
reported, in spite of tightened US sanctions on Tehran's main source of
income."I am very hopeful that our oil exports will
improve," Zanganeh told state TV, adding that the price of oil was not
Iran's main concern."What matters now for Iran is the amount of oil that we
can export," Zanganeh said.Industry sources told Reuters last month that Iranian crude
exports had dropped in June to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) or less after
Washington tightened sanctions on the country's oil exports in May. In April
2018 exports stood at more than 2.5 million bpd.Zanganeh blamed Iran's longtime foe the United States for
destabilising the oil market."Destabilising the market is in America's interest ...
cooperation between the members of (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries) OPEC and non-OPEC oil producer states will stabilize the
market," he said.Iran faces further US sanctions after announcing on Sunday
it will shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015
nuclear deal.Under the nuclear deal, most international sanctions against
Tehran were lifted in return for limitations on its nuclear work, however Trump
withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions.Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May,
ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or be
banished from the global financial system. It has also dispatched extra troops
to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian threats.Iran's main demand - in talks with the European parties to
the deal and as a precondition to any talks with the United States - is to be
allowed to sell its oil at the levels before Washington pulled out.
