Oil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports will improve
2019/07/07 | 23:35
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday that he

was very hopeful of an improvement in the country's crude exports, state TV

reported, in spite of tightened US sanctions on Tehran's main source of

income."I am very hopeful that our oil exports will

improve," Zanganeh told state TV, adding that the price of oil was not

Iran's main concern."What matters now for Iran is the amount of oil that we

can export," Zanganeh said.Industry sources told Reuters last month that Iranian crude

exports had dropped in June to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) or less after

Washington tightened sanctions on the country's oil exports in May. In April

2018 exports stood at more than 2.5 million bpd.Zanganeh blamed Iran's longtime foe the United States for

destabilising the oil market."Destabilising the market is in America's interest ...

cooperation between the members of (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting

Countries) OPEC and non-OPEC oil producer states will stabilize the

market," he said.Iran faces further US sanctions after announcing on Sunday

it will shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015

nuclear deal.Under the nuclear deal, most international sanctions against

Tehran were lifted in return for limitations on its nuclear work, however Trump

withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions.Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May,

ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or be

banished from the global financial system. It has also dispatched extra troops

to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian threats.Iran's main demand - in talks with the European parties to

the deal and as a precondition to any talks with the United States - is to be

allowed to sell its oil at the levels before Washington pulled out.

