Turkish lira weakens to 5.8125 after cenbank governor dismissed

2019/07/08 | 01:20
The Turkish lira weakened to 5.8125 against the US dollar

on Sunday evening from 5.6345 in the last US trade on Friday, after President

Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor early on Saturday.Governor Murat Cetinkaya, whose four-year term was due to

run until 2020, was replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal, a presidential decree

published early on Saturday in the official gazette showed.It was the first reaction after the dismissal in early

trading in Asia, as markets opened for the first time since Cetinkaya's

dismissal.Erdogan sacked the central bank governor for refusing the

government's repeated demands for rate cuts, Hurriyet newspaper on Sunday

quoted Erdogan as telling a meeting with his party's lawmakers.No official reason was given for the sacking, but government

sources cited Erdogan's frustration that the bank has kept its benchmark

interest rate at 24% since last September to support the ailing lira currency.In a written statement on Saturday, Uysal said he would

independently implement monetary policy instruments focused on achieving and

maintaining the primary objective of price stability.Despite the new governor's assurance, critics say the move

once again showed that Erdogan was in full control of monetary policy, and that

Turkey would witness a period of rapid rate cuts.

