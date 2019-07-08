Turkish lira weakens to 5.8125 after cenbank governor dismissed

2019/07/08 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Turkish lira weakened to 5.8125 against the US dollar
on Sunday evening from 5.6345 in the last US trade on Friday, after President
Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor early on Saturday.Governor Murat Cetinkaya, whose four-year term was due to
run until 2020, was replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal, a presidential decree
published early on Saturday in the official gazette showed.It was the first reaction after the dismissal in early
trading in Asia, as markets opened for the first time since Cetinkaya's
dismissal.Erdogan sacked the central bank governor for refusing the
government's repeated demands for rate cuts, Hurriyet newspaper on Sunday
quoted Erdogan as telling a meeting with his party's lawmakers.No official reason was given for the sacking, but government
sources cited Erdogan's frustration that the bank has kept its benchmark
interest rate at 24% since last September to support the ailing lira currency.In a written statement on Saturday, Uysal said he would
independently implement monetary policy instruments focused on achieving and
maintaining the primary objective of price stability.Despite the new governor's assurance, critics say the move
once again showed that Erdogan was in full control of monetary policy, and that
Turkey would witness a period of rapid rate cuts.
