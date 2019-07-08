Home › Baghdad Post › How Assad will prosecute peace in Syria

How Assad will prosecute peace in Syria

2019/07/08























Azeem Ibrahim















The Syrian civil war is, to all intents and purposes, over.



While there remains an area in the north of the country which continues to be



occupied and administered by Turkey and another larger chunk of the northeast



of the country administered by a de facto autonomous Kurdish authority, none of



these major remaining parties is actively waging war with another. And the main



forces opposing Bashar Assad — Daesh and the non-Daesh Sunni opposition — have



already been comprehensively defeated.







But the war is far from over for the civilians in areas



previously hostile to the regime in Damascus. The atrocities and war crimes



committed by the regime in the war include indiscriminate shelling of civilian



urban areas, casual deployment of illegal weapons such as chemicals and cluster



munitions, deliberate bombing of hospitals, targeted killing of UN aid workers,



and starvation sieges against entire cities. Now new evidence is emerging of



large-scale sexual abuse against civilians in areas recaptured by the Damascus



regime, including numerous cases of child rape.







What is more, many of these actions do not and cannot have



immediate tactical aims on the battlefield. Much of this was not “heat of



battle” or “necessary evil” territory. Rather, it was part of a wider, calculated



strategy for the long-term assertion of absolute dominion over the civilian



population by the Assad regime. It is a strategy to crush into submission by



sheer brute force the entire population of the country, and certainly those



parts of the country that have had any kind of anti-regime sympathies. The



people of Syria will now understand that they should have no expectation of



human rights, no pretense to human dignity, and no ambition for political



expression. They are to bow down to Assad. And to hope that by the grace of the



state, they may be allowed to live.



It has also emerged recently that when Syrian refugees do



return to the country, they have a tendency to be disappeared — presumably on



the assumption that people who fled the country as the regime was dropping



bombs on their block of flats would likely be harboring negative sentiments



toward Damascus. But really, that is what awaits anyone who is suspected of



being hostile to the regime.







This should not come as a surprise to anyone. One of the least



appreciated facts about the Syrian regime is that it is a Ba’athist entity,



much like Saddam Hussain’s regime in Iraq, and indeed, much like an Arab



version of Europe’s communist regimes in the former Warsaw Pact. And just like



those states, the entire state apparatus is built on a system of repression,



intimidation, arbitrary detention, lengthy trips to the local “re-education”



center and the occasional case of missing persons. Those are some of the main



reasons why the civil war began back in 2011. There is every indication that



the Syrian state fully intends to return to that norm even after the civil war



has officially finished.







So what are the Syrian people to do? Remarkably, many



continue to resist. The organized groups and militias which fought the regime



in the past have all, more or less, been decimated, yes. But on the local



level, individuals and communities continue to hold their heads up high in



defiance, even as they do so in the full expectation that they are inviting



their death.







Every indication seems to suggest that death is the



inevitable outcome for their courage and dignified stance. Assad now has full



impunity. Russia and Iran will shield him from any Western censure. There is no



appetite for humanitarian intervention anywhere in the West. Even the little



censure that had been coming from the West has, in recent times, faded away.



Slowly, a dark cloud is descending over Syria. The cries of those who will



continue to die there will increasingly be muffled and lost, as the world is leaving



them to their fate.



