عربي | كوردى


How Assad will prosecute peace in Syria

How Assad will prosecute peace in Syria
2019/07/08 | 04:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-











Azeem Ibrahim







The Syrian civil war is, to all intents and purposes, over.

While there remains an area in the north of the country which continues to be

occupied and administered by Turkey and another larger chunk of the northeast

of the country administered by a de facto autonomous Kurdish authority, none of

these major remaining parties is actively waging war with another. And the main

forces opposing Bashar Assad — Daesh and the non-Daesh Sunni opposition — have

already been comprehensively defeated.



But the war is far from over for the civilians in areas

previously hostile to the regime in Damascus. The atrocities and war crimes

committed by the regime in the war include indiscriminate shelling of civilian

urban areas, casual deployment of illegal weapons such as chemicals and cluster

munitions, deliberate bombing of hospitals, targeted killing of UN aid workers,

and starvation sieges against entire cities. Now new evidence is emerging of

large-scale sexual abuse against civilians in areas recaptured by the Damascus

regime, including numerous cases of child rape.



What is more, many of these actions do not and cannot have

immediate tactical aims on the battlefield. Much of this was not “heat of

battle” or “necessary evil” territory. Rather, it was part of a wider, calculated

strategy for the long-term assertion of absolute dominion over the civilian

population by the Assad regime. It is a strategy to crush into submission by

sheer brute force the entire population of the country, and certainly those

parts of the country that have had any kind of anti-regime sympathies. The

people of Syria will now understand that they should have no expectation of

human rights, no pretense to human dignity, and no ambition for political

expression. They are to bow down to Assad. And to hope that by the grace of the

state, they may be allowed to live.

It has also emerged recently that when Syrian refugees do

return to the country, they have a tendency to be disappeared — presumably on

the assumption that people who fled the country as the regime was dropping

bombs on their block of flats would likely be harboring negative sentiments

toward Damascus. But really, that is what awaits anyone who is suspected of

being hostile to the regime.



This should not come as a surprise to anyone. One of the least

appreciated facts about the Syrian regime is that it is a Ba’athist entity,

much like Saddam Hussain’s regime in Iraq, and indeed, much like an Arab

version of Europe’s communist regimes in the former Warsaw Pact. And just like

those states, the entire state apparatus is built on a system of repression,

intimidation, arbitrary detention, lengthy trips to the local “re-education”

center and the occasional case of missing persons. Those are some of the main

reasons why the civil war began back in 2011. There is every indication that

the Syrian state fully intends to return to that norm even after the civil war

has officially finished.



So what are the Syrian people to do? Remarkably, many

continue to resist. The organized groups and militias which fought the regime

in the past have all, more or less, been decimated, yes. But on the local

level, individuals and communities continue to hold their heads up high in

defiance, even as they do so in the full expectation that they are inviting

their death.



Every indication seems to suggest that death is the

inevitable outcome for their courage and dignified stance. Assad now has full

impunity. Russia and Iran will shield him from any Western censure. There is no

appetite for humanitarian intervention anywhere in the West. Even the little

censure that had been coming from the West has, in recent times, faded away.

Slowly, a dark cloud is descending over Syria. The cries of those who will

continue to die there will increasingly be muffled and lost, as the world is leaving

them to their fate.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW