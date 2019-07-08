Home › Iraq News › KDP, PUK and Gorran selected nominees for new Iraqi Kurdistan cabinet

KDP, PUK and Gorran selected nominees for new Iraqi Kurdistan cabinet

2019/07/08 | 12:30



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has selected Masrour Barzani as its nominee for prime minister and Ashti Hawrami as natural resources minister, NRT TV reported.



Current Speaker of Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Vala Fraid would shift over to become justice minister, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity.



Additionally, Pshtiwan Sadiq has been nominated as endowment and religious affairs minister, Sasan Auni as municipalities and tourism minister, and Alan Hama Said as education minister.























Rebar Said Barzani has been selected for the interior ministry and Saman Barznji for the health minister.



The KDP also nominated Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party member Abdulla Haji Mahmoud for the position of martyrs and Anfal affairs minister.



The KDP has yet to make the final pick for the position of electricity minister. The source said either Nawzad Hadi or Kamal Mohammed would take the position.



Both Hawrami and Sadiq have served in the same capacity in the previous government, but the other nominees will be first-time ministers.



The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Change Movement (Gorran) announced their nominees earlier.



Gorran selects its candidates for new government



The Change Movement has selected its candidates for the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a source from the party said on Sunday.



A Gorran source said that the party had selected Mustafa Said Qadir for the position of vice president.



The source added that Gorran had also nominated Awat Sheikh Janab as its pick for finance and economy minister, Kwestan Mohammed for minister of labor and social affairs, Kamal Muslim for minister of trade and industry, and Dana Abdulkarim for housing and reconstruction ministry.



PUK has selected nominees for new Kurdistan cabinet



The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has selected Qubad Talabani as its nominee for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) deputy prime minister, Rewas Fayaq for speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, and Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa for Iraqi Kurdistan Region vice president.



A PUK official told NRT Digital Media that the party also selected Shorsh Ismail as its pick for Peshmerga affairs minister, Aram Hama Mina for higher education and scientific research minister, and Hama Hama Said for culture and youth minister.



PUK also selected Begard Talabani as its candidate for agriculture minister, Dara Rashid Mahmoud for planning minister, and Khalid Shwani for minister of relations between Baghdad and Erbil, the official added.



The party also picked Khalid Salam Said as minister of state, Nasradin Mahmoud Mawloud, as head of the Kurdistan areas outside the Region board, Ismail Mahmoud as head of the mine action agency, and Osman Ismail Hussein as head of the general board of tourism.



The decisions were made during a meeting of the party’s Leadership Council on Saturday in Sulaimani.



“Because we are running out of time, the PUK’s candidates will be designated for the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government,” Leadership Council member Mustafa Chawrash told NRT earlier on Saturday.



Kurdistan PM-designate expected to submit names of ministerial nominees to Parliament



Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani is expected to submit nominations for ministerial positions to the Kurdistan Parliament on Monday.



Barzani would submit required documentation signaling his formal intent to select each nominee for a position within the cabinet.



Masrour Barzani has only three days left to form his cabinet. Kurdistan region president Nechirvan Barzani gave him 30 days from June 12 to form a new government.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Photo: RudawHEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has selected Masrour Barzani as its nominee for prime minister and Ashti Hawrami as natural resources minister, NRT TV reported.Current Speaker of Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Vala Fraid would shift over to become justice minister, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity.Additionally, Pshtiwan Sadiq has been nominated as endowment and religious affairs minister, Sasan Auni as municipalities and tourism minister, and Alan Hama Said as education minister.Rebar Said Barzani has been selected for the interior ministry and Saman Barznji for the health minister.The KDP also nominated Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party member Abdulla Haji Mahmoud for the position of martyrs and Anfal affairs minister.The KDP has yet to make the final pick for the position of electricity minister. The source said either Nawzad Hadi or Kamal Mohammed would take the position.Both Hawrami and Sadiq have served in the same capacity in the previous government, but the other nominees will be first-time ministers.The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Change Movement (Gorran) announced their nominees earlier.Gorran selects its candidates for new governmentThe Change Movement has selected its candidates for the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a source from the party said on Sunday.A Gorran source said that the party had selected Mustafa Said Qadir for the position of vice president.The source added that Gorran had also nominated Awat Sheikh Janab as its pick for finance and economy minister, Kwestan Mohammed for minister of labor and social affairs, Kamal Muslim for minister of trade and industry, and Dana Abdulkarim for housing and reconstruction ministry.PUK has selected nominees for new Kurdistan cabinetThe Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has selected Qubad Talabani as its nominee for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) deputy prime minister, Rewas Fayaq for speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, and Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa for Iraqi Kurdistan Region vice president.A PUK official told NRT Digital Media that the party also selected Shorsh Ismail as its pick for Peshmerga affairs minister, Aram Hama Mina for higher education and scientific research minister, and Hama Hama Said for culture and youth minister.PUK also selected Begard Talabani as its candidate for agriculture minister, Dara Rashid Mahmoud for planning minister, and Khalid Shwani for minister of relations between Baghdad and Erbil, the official added.The party also picked Khalid Salam Said as minister of state, Nasradin Mahmoud Mawloud, as head of the Kurdistan areas outside the Region board, Ismail Mahmoud as head of the mine action agency, and Osman Ismail Hussein as head of the general board of tourism.The decisions were made during a meeting of the party’s Leadership Council on Saturday in Sulaimani.“Because we are running out of time, the PUK’s candidates will be designated for the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government,” Leadership Council member Mustafa Chawrash told NRT earlier on Saturday.Kurdistan PM-designate expected to submit names of ministerial nominees to ParliamentKurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani is expected to submit nominations for ministerial positions to the Kurdistan Parliament on Monday.Barzani would submit required documentation signaling his formal intent to select each nominee for a position within the cabinet.Masrour Barzani has only three days left to form his cabinet. Kurdistan region president Nechirvan Barzani gave him 30 days from June 12 to form a new government.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.comComments Comments