Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdistan Parliament to vote on new KRG cabinet on Wednesday

Kurdistan Parliament to vote on new KRG cabinet on Wednesday

2019/07/08 | 12:55



The presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament on Monday invited lawmakers to attend an 11:00 am session, Erbil time, on Wednesday to vote on the proposed cabinet roster.



The Prime Minister-designate, deputy Prime Minister, and ministers would also be taking their oath of office should they be approved by a majority of members of the parliament.



After the Kurdistan Region's Parliament named Masrour Barzani as prime minister-designate, with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on June 12 issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet within 30 days.



The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.



All the three parties have already agreed to take part in the new KRG cabinet along with minority groups in the Kurdistan Region.



Editing by Nadia Riva (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament is set to convene on Wednesday to vote on the proposed cabinet of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) headed by Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani.The presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament on Monday invited lawmakers to attend an 11:00 am session, Erbil time, on Wednesday to vote on the proposed cabinet roster.The Prime Minister-designate, deputy Prime Minister, and ministers would also be taking their oath of office should they be approved by a majority of members of the parliament.After the Kurdistan Region's Parliament named Masrour Barzani as prime minister-designate, with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on June 12 issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet within 30 days.The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.All the three parties have already agreed to take part in the new KRG cabinet along with minority groups in the Kurdistan Region.Editing by Nadia Riva