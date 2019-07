Kurdistan PM-designate submits proposed new cabinet to parliament

2019/07/08 | 15:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Monday sent the CVs of the candidates for the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet to parliament, Barzani’s press office announced.The cabinet will have 22 ministerial posts, and the list of all candidates has been submitted to the parliament, “except the name of the candidate for the Ministry of Natural Resources, which will be filled later in a near future,” the statement reads.“We hope all the ministerial candidates will gain the confidence of Parliament” to start serving the people of the Kurdistan Region as soon as possible, the statement added.The following are the list of the candidates:Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRGFarsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of JusticeShorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of PeshmergaRebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of InteriorAwat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and EconomySaman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of HealthAlan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of EducationDana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and ReconstructionSasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and TourismAram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific ResearchDara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of PlanningKwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social AffairsMohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and YouthAbdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and AnfalBegard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural ResourcesKamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and IndustriesAno Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and CommunicationsPishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious AffairsKamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of ElectricityKhalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region MinisterAydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region MinisterVala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region MinisterEarlier on Monday, the Kurdistan Parliament invited lawmakers to attend Wednesday session to vote on the proposed cabinet of the new KRG, which now include two more female ministers than the previous one.The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.Based on the list of the candidates sorted above, the KDP will have 10 ministers, including in the Ministry of Natural Resources, the PUK, six, and five for Gorran.Editing by Nadia Riva