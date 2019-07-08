Home › INA › The Parliament votes on editing the Rules of Procedure

The Parliament votes on editing the Rules of Procedure

2019/07/08 | 18:30



INA – BAGHDAD







The Parliament voted on Monday to edit the Rule of Procedure and to form the committee of Communications and Media.







During the session, the Parliament voted on these two and clarified that the authority of the Committee of Media and Communications are to be moved from the committees of Culture and Media.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADThe Parliament voted on Monday to edit the Rule of Procedure and to form the committee of Communications and Media.During the session, the Parliament voted on these two and clarified that the authority of the Committee of Media and Communications are to be moved from the committees of Culture and Media.