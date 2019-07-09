Iraqi Popular Forces Intensify Anti-Terrorist Operation Along Syria Border

2019/07/09 | 07:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units fighters have launched the second phase of a military operation to purge the country’s western province of Anbar along the border with Syria of Daesh terrorists.The media bureau of the voluntary forces – known as Hashd al-Sha’abi –announced in a statement on Monday that the fighters and Iraqi army troopers, backed by military aircraft, mounted an offensive to flush out remaining Daesh terrorists in al-Jazeera region.The forces added that Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters and government forces were now heading towards al-‘Awinah area.Iraq's army and the voluntary forces began the operation on Sunday, the military said in a statement.The Iraqi military announced in a statement that the operation, dubbed "Will of Victory," began early Sunday morning and was meant to clear a territorial expanse bordered by the three provinces of Salahaddin, Nineveh, and Anbar and toward the Syrian border further west.In May, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Iraqi PMU forces successfully finished a joint operation clearing the Iraqi-Syrian border of remaining Daesh terrorists.Daesh has been purged from almost the entire territories it used to control in Iraq and neighboring Syria. However, sporadic attacks by the group are still reported in the two countries.In February, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he was concerned about developments in Syria, where Daesh terrorists lost their last stronghold on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River and started fleeing in droves toward desert areas in Iraq’s Anbar.Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes of land. On July 2017, the then-Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi declared military victory over Daesh.In recent years, the U.S. and its allies have been bombarding purported Daesh positions inside Iraq and Syria.In this file picture, pro-government Iraqi fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units gather near Fallujah, Iraq, to prepare an attack on the Daesh terrorist group.