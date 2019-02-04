WATCH: Body of late Yezidi leader repatriated from Germany to be buried in Kurdistan

2019/02/04 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
The body of the late Yezidi leader Mir Tahseen Beg arrived in Erbil to be buried in the Kurdistan Region, Jan. 4, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The body of the late Yezidi leader Mir Tahseen Beg returned from Germany to the autonomous Kurdistan Region on Monday for a special ceremony and burial.
Local and regional officials as well as foreign envoys were present as Beg's body landed at the Erbil Internation Airport (EIA).
He died aged 86 on Jan. 28 in Germany's Hanover after a lengthy battle against an illness.
Mir Tahseen (Tahsin) Beg had been the leader of Ezidis around the world since 1944, following the death of his father. He was also the head of the Ezidi Supreme Spiritual Council.
There are about one million Ezidis worldwide, with almost half of them living in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
