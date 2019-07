Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Yemeni Houthi drone launched at kingdom

2019/07/09 | 10:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Saudi-led military coalitionspokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyeda drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, theSaudi Press Agency reported.“The drone has not achievedits targets,” a coalition statement said.The Iran-aligned Houthis, whoare fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks againsttargets in neighboring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reportedearlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.