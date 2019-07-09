Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Yemeni Houthi drone launched at kingdom

2019/07/09 | 10:25
The Saudi-led military coalition
spokesman said late on Monday that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed
a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at civil targets in the kingdom, the
Saudi Press Agency reported.“The drone has not achieved
its targets,” a coalition statement said.The Iran-aligned Houthis, who
are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against
targets in neighboring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported
earlier on Monday that drone attacks had hit targets in southern Saudi Arabia.
