US to keep pressuring until Iran abandons nuclear arms program: Bolton

2019/07/09 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United States will keep increasing
pressure on Iran until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ceases
its violent activities in the Middle East, John Bolton, the White House
national security adviser, said on Monday.“We will continue to increase
the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons
program and ends its violent activities across the Middle East, including
conducting and supporting terrorism around the world,” Bolton said in a speech.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
