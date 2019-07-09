عربي | كوردى


US to keep pressuring until Iran abandons nuclear arms program: Bolton

2019/07/09 | 10:25
The United States will keep increasing

pressure on Iran until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ceases

its violent activities in the Middle East, John Bolton, the White House

national security adviser, said on Monday.“We will continue to increase

the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons

program and ends its violent activities across the Middle East, including

conducting and supporting terrorism around the world,” Bolton said in a speech.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.



