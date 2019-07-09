Home › Baghdad Post › US to keep pressuring until Iran abandons nuclear arms program: Bolton

US to keep pressuring until Iran abandons nuclear arms program: Bolton

2019/07/09 | 10:25



The United States will keep increasing



pressure on Iran until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons and ceases



its violent activities in the Middle East, John Bolton, the White House



national security adviser, said on Monday.“We will continue to increase



the pressure on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear weapons



program and ends its violent activities across the Middle East, including



conducting and supporting terrorism around the world,” Bolton said in a speech.



Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.







