Serena fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court

2019/07/09 | 11:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-SerenaWilliams was fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging one ofWimbledon's courts with her racket prior to the start of the tournament, mediareported.Williams, who faces fellow American Alison Riske in thequarter-finals on Tuesday as she looks to win her 24th Grand Slam title, hasyet to comment on the fine.Fabio Fognini was also fined$3,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a rant during his third round defeatto Tennys Sandgren.The Italian had said he hopeda "bomb" would explode at the All England Club.Nick Kyrgios was fined $8,000in total from separate unsportsmanlike incidents in his first and secondrounds.The fiery Australian lost toRafa Nadal in the second round.