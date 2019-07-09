عربي | كوردى


Serena fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court
2019/07/09 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Serena

Williams was fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging one of

Wimbledon's courts with her racket prior to the start of the tournament, media

reported.Williams, who faces fellow American Alison Riske in the

quarter-finals on Tuesday as she looks to win her 24th Grand Slam title, has

yet to comment on the fine.Fabio Fognini was also fined

$3,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a rant during his third round defeat

to Tennys Sandgren.The Italian had said he hoped

a "bomb" would explode at the All England Club.Nick Kyrgios was fined $8,000

in total from separate unsportsmanlike incidents in his first and second

rounds.The fiery Australian lost to

Rafa Nadal in the second round.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


