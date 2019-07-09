Serena fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court

2019/07/09 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Serena
Williams was fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging one of
Wimbledon's courts with her racket prior to the start of the tournament, media
reported.Williams, who faces fellow American Alison Riske in the
quarter-finals on Tuesday as she looks to win her 24th Grand Slam title, has
yet to comment on the fine.Fabio Fognini was also fined
$3,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a rant during his third round defeat
to Tennys Sandgren.The Italian had said he hoped
a "bomb" would explode at the All England Club.Nick Kyrgios was fined $8,000
in total from separate unsportsmanlike incidents in his first and second
rounds.The fiery Australian lost to
Rafa Nadal in the second round.
