Iranian pilgrims wounded in shooting attack, north of Baghdad

2019/02/04 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Seven Iranian Shiite pilgrims were wounded as they were traveling in central Iraq when their bus came under attack by unidentified gunmen, police and medical officials said.The bus, carrying 10 pilgrims, was north of the capital of Baghdad when gunmen opened fire, according to officials late on Sunday.Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said the wounded passengers were taken to a hospital. One woman who was in serious condition. No claim of responsibility for the attack has been declared yet.