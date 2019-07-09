Home › Baghdad Post › Saairun leader urges PM not to take advantage of political conflicts

In remarks, Alaa Al-Rubaie said those figures “were granted special powers in an attempt to tighten grip on the cabinet and other crucial facilities.”







Moreover, Rubaie called on Abdul-Mahdi not to “take advantage of the political conflicts to achieve personal or partisan interests.” He also urged him to enhance the services and living standards of the people.







He also warned Abdul-Mahdi that “continuing on the same approach will change the minds of some of your supporters.”







Rubaie threatened to reveal soon some names of those figures, whom were granted leading positions by Abdul-Mahdi.



