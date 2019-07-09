Salih, Hakim tackle recent developments, tensions in the region

2019/07/09 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President Barham Salih and Hikma Movement Chief Ammar al-Hakim have reviewed the recent developments in the region as well as Iraq's stance regarding the recent tensions.
A statement by the president’s office said Salih received Hakim on Monday, adding that they tackled the political and security situations in the country. They also highlighted the necessity to improve the services offered to citizens.
Moreover, they discussed the recent tensions in the region and Iraq’s stance toward them.
President Barham Salih and Hikma Movement Chief Ammar al-Hakim have reviewed the recent developments in the region as well as Iraq's stance regarding the recent tensions.
A statement by the president’s office said Salih received Hakim on Monday, adding that they tackled the political and security situations in the country. They also highlighted the necessity to improve the services offered to citizens.
Moreover, they discussed the recent tensions in the region and Iraq’s stance toward them.