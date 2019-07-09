Home › Baghdad Post › MP says Abdul-Mahdi didn't approve call for cabinet meeting in Basra

MP says Abdul-Mahdi didn't approve call for cabinet meeting in Basra

2019/07/09 | 12:45







In remarks, Hamidi said “Basra still suffering from deteriorated services and security situation due to the tribal conflicts as well as the growing unemployment, in addition to other problems that made people stage protests again.”







The MPs, according to Hamidi, “submitted, long time ago, a request to Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to hold a meeting for the cabinet in Basra to find solutions for the problems. However, Abdul-Mahdi did not respond.”







Hamidi hoped that Abdul-Mahdi will respond in the upcoming few weeks, saying “the cabinet should hold periodic meetings across the provinces, especially those which suffer from problems, including Basra.”



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- MP Mithaq al-Hamidi, representing Basra, has said MPs from the province were embarrassed before people after Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi refused their request to hold a meeting in Basra’s administration building.In remarks, Hamidi said “Basra still suffering from deteriorated services and security situation due to the tribal conflicts as well as the growing unemployment, in addition to other problems that made people stage protests again.”The MPs, according to Hamidi, “submitted, long time ago, a request to Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to hold a meeting for the cabinet in Basra to find solutions for the problems. However, Abdul-Mahdi did not respond.”Hamidi hoped that Abdul-Mahdi will respond in the upcoming few weeks, saying “the cabinet should hold periodic meetings across the provinces, especially those which suffer from problems, including Basra.”