Former President Warns Of 'Subversion' In Iran If No Reforms

2019/07/09 | 14:30
The more people give up hope about reforms in Iran, the more

likely they gravitate towards subversion, the former President of the Islamic

Republic, Mohammad Khatami, has warned, adding, "Subversive forces might

succeed."Meeting with

members of Engineers Association on Saturday, July 6, Khatami called for

efforts toward forming an effective strategy for reformists strategy, to

attract people to participate in elections.The Iranian

electorate has at times pinned its hopes on reformists during elections and

handed them victories, starting with Mr. Khatami’s first election as president

in 1997. But every time conservatives supported by the Supreme Leader Ali

Khamenei and the hardline military have quashed hopes of reforming the system

in favor of a less restrictive political and social environment.For many years

now, Mr. Khatami himself has been banned from the media and his movements

restricted, but now the hardline core of the establishment is worried about

popular discontent amid U.S. sanctions and a deteriorating economy. Perhaps

this has given the green light to Khatami to speak out.Earlier in a meeting with the members of the

reformist parliamentary faction (Omid) on March 6, Khatami

had also warnedagainst the consequences of people losing hope

in reforming the governing system.In

the absence of reforms, convincing people to go to vote in the next elections

will be a tough undertaking, Khatami reminded reformist members of Majlis

(Iran’s parliament).In

remarks reflected on a Telegram account at the same time, Khatami described the

current condition of Iran as "despondent" and stressed that the

Islamic Republic's governing system "should be reformed and become

flexible."Khatami,

who served as President for eight years (1997-2005), asserted, "Today, it

is tough to call on the people to come forward and vote again. Do you think

people will listen to you and me again and participate in the next

elections?", Khatami asked, and immediately added, "I believe it is

unlikely unless we witness evolution in the coming year."Khatami

seemed to be referring to the next parliamentary elections next spring,

followed by presidential elections in 2021.Meanwhile,

without naming any group, Khatami accused some "political factions"

of attempting to deepen the sense of despondency in society, adding, "The

reformists' loss will never lead to their rival's gain; it will only help

subversive forces."It appears that Khatami's approach towards

Iran's current political situation has not changed, and he still insists on the

necessity of encouraging people to come forward and participate in elections.A

low turnout in future elections, the Islamic system ruling over Iran might lose

its control over spontaneous protests and developments, Khatami has asserted.The

widespread anti-regime protests in late December 2017, early January 2018,

triggered a heated debate between the conservative and reformists camp

dominating the country.Lack

of freedoms and economic hardship forced people to pour into the streets,

across Iran demanding their rights."Reformists,

Principlists (conservatives)! Your day is over," millions of people

chanted across the country.Although

several officials, including President Rouhani, called for listening to the

voices of disgruntled citizens, thousands were detained and persecuted.Marginalized

by hardliners, reformists such as Khatami have called for national unity,

especially at a time of foreign threats.Nonetheless, the Islamic Republic's Supreme

Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ruled out the call, noting, "While the

whole nation is united, calling for national reconciliation is

meaningless."Despite,

Khamenei's derisive comments about Khatami's proposal, several reformists have

increased their attempts to approach their conservative rivals.A

prominent reformist and the head of reformists strategic committee, Mohsen

Rohami told pro-reform daily Sazandegi on July 6, "A joint commission has

been active since two years ago to decrease disputes between the reformists and

conservatives, and it holds bi-weekly sessions."One

of the main aims of the joint committee, Rohami said, is to stop people losing

their hopes in the ballot boxes.A

joint commission established two years ago between reformists and conservatives

to insure turnout in elections is trying to include members of the

ultraconservative Front of Islamic Revolution Stability (FIRS), as well, a

reformist politician has disclosed.Approaching

FIRS members by the reformists is quite an unprecedented development since the

former has always been insisting on the necessity of eliminating the reformists

from Iran's political arena.Attempts

toward approaching FIRS have enraged more left-leaning reformists who say they

are not going to vote for "bad" against "worse," and should

the political situation not "really change," they will not vote, at

all.Reacting

to the warning, a senior reformist, former minister and political prisoner,

Behzad Nabavi, has fired back by noting that "People's passionate

participation in the elections is crucial for preserving national

security," adding, "We (reformists) do not know any other way, but

participating in the elections."Iranian

heavyweight reformists, including Khatami and Nabavi, are sometimes very

critical of the way the country is run but they cannot openly call on the

Supreme Leader to account for the problems the country faces. At the same time,

they defend the core ideology of the Islamic Republic and oppose pro-Western,

secular forces.Nevertheless, the conservative

allies of Ayatollah Khamenei have banned Khatami from attending public

gatherings in recent years. Mainstream media have been ordered to keep away

from any news or images related to the former President.



