Former President Warns Of 'Subversion' In Iran If No Reforms

2019/07/09 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The more people give up hope about reforms in Iran, the more
likely they gravitate towards subversion, the former President of the Islamic
Republic, Mohammad Khatami, has warned, adding, "Subversive forces might
succeed."Meeting with
members of Engineers Association on Saturday, July 6, Khatami called for
efforts toward forming an effective strategy for reformists strategy, to
attract people to participate in elections.The Iranian
electorate has at times pinned its hopes on reformists during elections and
handed them victories, starting with Mr. Khatami’s first election as president
in 1997. But every time conservatives supported by the Supreme Leader Ali
Khamenei and the hardline military have quashed hopes of reforming the system
in favor of a less restrictive political and social environment.For many years
now, Mr. Khatami himself has been banned from the media and his movements
restricted, but now the hardline core of the establishment is worried about
popular discontent amid U.S. sanctions and a deteriorating economy. Perhaps
this has given the green light to Khatami to speak out.Earlier in a meeting with the members of the
reformist parliamentary faction (Omid) on March 6, Khatami
had also warnedagainst the consequences of people losing hope
in reforming the governing system.In
the absence of reforms, convincing people to go to vote in the next elections
will be a tough undertaking, Khatami reminded reformist members of Majlis
(Iran’s parliament).In
remarks reflected on a Telegram account at the same time, Khatami described the
current condition of Iran as "despondent" and stressed that the
Islamic Republic's governing system "should be reformed and become
flexible."Khatami,
who served as President for eight years (1997-2005), asserted, "Today, it
is tough to call on the people to come forward and vote again. Do you think
people will listen to you and me again and participate in the next
elections?", Khatami asked, and immediately added, "I believe it is
unlikely unless we witness evolution in the coming year."Khatami
seemed to be referring to the next parliamentary elections next spring,
followed by presidential elections in 2021.Meanwhile,
without naming any group, Khatami accused some "political factions"
of attempting to deepen the sense of despondency in society, adding, "The
reformists' loss will never lead to their rival's gain; it will only help
subversive forces."It appears that Khatami's approach towards
Iran's current political situation has not changed, and he still insists on the
necessity of encouraging people to come forward and participate in elections.A
low turnout in future elections, the Islamic system ruling over Iran might lose
its control over spontaneous protests and developments, Khatami has asserted.The
widespread anti-regime protests in late December 2017, early January 2018,
triggered a heated debate between the conservative and reformists camp
dominating the country.Lack
of freedoms and economic hardship forced people to pour into the streets,
across Iran demanding their rights."Reformists,
Principlists (conservatives)! Your day is over," millions of people
chanted across the country.Although
several officials, including President Rouhani, called for listening to the
voices of disgruntled citizens, thousands were detained and persecuted.Marginalized
by hardliners, reformists such as Khatami have called for national unity,
especially at a time of foreign threats.Nonetheless, the Islamic Republic's Supreme
Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ruled out the call, noting, "While the
whole nation is united, calling for national reconciliation is
meaningless."Despite,
Khamenei's derisive comments about Khatami's proposal, several reformists have
increased their attempts to approach their conservative rivals.A
prominent reformist and the head of reformists strategic committee, Mohsen
Rohami told pro-reform daily Sazandegi on July 6, "A joint commission has
been active since two years ago to decrease disputes between the reformists and
conservatives, and it holds bi-weekly sessions."One
of the main aims of the joint committee, Rohami said, is to stop people losing
their hopes in the ballot boxes.A
joint commission established two years ago between reformists and conservatives
to insure turnout in elections is trying to include members of the
ultraconservative Front of Islamic Revolution Stability (FIRS), as well, a
reformist politician has disclosed.Approaching
FIRS members by the reformists is quite an unprecedented development since the
former has always been insisting on the necessity of eliminating the reformists
from Iran's political arena.Attempts
toward approaching FIRS have enraged more left-leaning reformists who say they
are not going to vote for "bad" against "worse," and should
the political situation not "really change," they will not vote, at
all.Reacting
to the warning, a senior reformist, former minister and political prisoner,
Behzad Nabavi, has fired back by noting that "People's passionate
participation in the elections is crucial for preserving national
security," adding, "We (reformists) do not know any other way, but
participating in the elections."Iranian
heavyweight reformists, including Khatami and Nabavi, are sometimes very
critical of the way the country is run but they cannot openly call on the
Supreme Leader to account for the problems the country faces. At the same time,
they defend the core ideology of the Islamic Republic and oppose pro-Western,
secular forces.Nevertheless, the conservative
allies of Ayatollah Khamenei have banned Khatami from attending public
gatherings in recent years. Mainstream media have been ordered to keep away
from any news or images related to the former President.
