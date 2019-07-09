Home › Baghdad Post › Former President Warns Of 'Subversion' In Iran If No Reforms

Former President Warns Of 'Subversion' In Iran If No Reforms

2019/07/09 | 14:30



The more people give up hope about reforms in Iran, the more



likely they gravitate towards subversion, the former President of the Islamic



Republic, Mohammad Khatami, has warned, adding, "Subversive forces might



succeed."Meeting with



members of Engineers Association on Saturday, July 6, Khatami called for



efforts toward forming an effective strategy for reformists strategy, to



attract people to participate in elections.The Iranian



electorate has at times pinned its hopes on reformists during elections and



handed them victories, starting with Mr. Khatami’s first election as president



in 1997. But every time conservatives supported by the Supreme Leader Ali



Khamenei and the hardline military have quashed hopes of reforming the system



in favor of a less restrictive political and social environment.For many years



now, Mr. Khatami himself has been banned from the media and his movements



restricted, but now the hardline core of the establishment is worried about



popular discontent amid U.S. sanctions and a deteriorating economy. Perhaps



this has given the green light to Khatami to speak out.Earlier in a meeting with the members of the



reformist parliamentary faction (Omid) on March 6, Khatami



had also warnedagainst the consequences of people losing hope



in reforming the governing system.In



the absence of reforms, convincing people to go to vote in the next elections



will be a tough undertaking, Khatami reminded reformist members of Majlis



(Iran’s parliament).In



remarks reflected on a Telegram account at the same time, Khatami described the



current condition of Iran as "despondent" and stressed that the



Islamic Republic's governing system "should be reformed and become



flexible."Khatami,



who served as President for eight years (1997-2005), asserted, "Today, it



is tough to call on the people to come forward and vote again. Do you think



people will listen to you and me again and participate in the next



elections?", Khatami asked, and immediately added, "I believe it is



unlikely unless we witness evolution in the coming year."Khatami



seemed to be referring to the next parliamentary elections next spring,



followed by presidential elections in 2021.Meanwhile,



without naming any group, Khatami accused some "political factions"



of attempting to deepen the sense of despondency in society, adding, "The



reformists' loss will never lead to their rival's gain; it will only help



subversive forces."It appears that Khatami's approach towards



Iran's current political situation has not changed, and he still insists on the



necessity of encouraging people to come forward and participate in elections.A



low turnout in future elections, the Islamic system ruling over Iran might lose



its control over spontaneous protests and developments, Khatami has asserted.The



widespread anti-regime protests in late December 2017, early January 2018,



triggered a heated debate between the conservative and reformists camp



dominating the country.Lack



of freedoms and economic hardship forced people to pour into the streets,



across Iran demanding their rights."Reformists,



Principlists (conservatives)! Your day is over," millions of people



chanted across the country.Although



several officials, including President Rouhani, called for listening to the



voices of disgruntled citizens, thousands were detained and persecuted.Marginalized



by hardliners, reformists such as Khatami have called for national unity,



especially at a time of foreign threats.Nonetheless, the Islamic Republic's Supreme



Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ruled out the call, noting, "While the



whole nation is united, calling for national reconciliation is



meaningless."Despite,



Khamenei's derisive comments about Khatami's proposal, several reformists have



increased their attempts to approach their conservative rivals.A



prominent reformist and the head of reformists strategic committee, Mohsen



Rohami told pro-reform daily Sazandegi on July 6, "A joint commission has



been active since two years ago to decrease disputes between the reformists and



conservatives, and it holds bi-weekly sessions."One



of the main aims of the joint committee, Rohami said, is to stop people losing



their hopes in the ballot boxes.A



joint commission established two years ago between reformists and conservatives



to insure turnout in elections is trying to include members of the



ultraconservative Front of Islamic Revolution Stability (FIRS), as well, a



reformist politician has disclosed.Approaching



FIRS members by the reformists is quite an unprecedented development since the



former has always been insisting on the necessity of eliminating the reformists



from Iran's political arena.Attempts



toward approaching FIRS have enraged more left-leaning reformists who say they



are not going to vote for "bad" against "worse," and should



the political situation not "really change," they will not vote, at



all.Reacting



to the warning, a senior reformist, former minister and political prisoner,



Behzad Nabavi, has fired back by noting that "People's passionate



participation in the elections is crucial for preserving national



security," adding, "We (reformists) do not know any other way, but



participating in the elections."Iranian



heavyweight reformists, including Khatami and Nabavi, are sometimes very



critical of the way the country is run but they cannot openly call on the



Supreme Leader to account for the problems the country faces. At the same time,



they defend the core ideology of the Islamic Republic and oppose pro-Western,



secular forces.Nevertheless, the conservative



allies of Ayatollah Khamenei have banned Khatami from attending public



gatherings in recent years. Mainstream media have been ordered to keep away



from any news or images related to the former President.







