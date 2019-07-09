Iraqi troops destroy ISIS hideout, southwest of Nineveh

2019/07/09 | 15:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Security troops have destroyed an ISIS hideout, where electronic devices, weapons, explosives and medical materials were found, southwest of Nineveh.
In a statement, the troops said forces that moved from Nineveh few days ago for a military operation seized on Tuesday an ISIS hideout with medical materials, electronic devices and military uniforms inside. Moreover, explosives and weapons were found inside the hideout, north of Sansoul lake in the southwest of Nineveh.
The troops, according to the statement, destroyed the camp completely.
On Sunday, the troops carried out an operation entitled “Victory Will” to chase down ISIS remnants in the desert region linking between Anbar, Mosul and Salahuddin reaching to the Syrian borders.
