Floods causes damages at US$10 million in Sulaimaniya

2019/02/04 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Flash floods have caused damages estimated at around US$10 million in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province. Road planning and maintenance officials told the press that around five bridges and many roads were destroyed after the flood in Sulaimaniya.The officials also pointed out that the reconstruction of the roads and bridges will require a great budget allocation, and that they cannot raise such budgets without the assistance of the government.The floods have been ongoing over the past three months.
