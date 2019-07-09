Iraqi troops destroy ISIS hideout in southwestern Nineveh

2019/07/09 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi security troops destroyed an ISIS hideout in southwestern Nineveh province, where electronic devices, weapons, explosives and medical materials were found.
In a statement, Iraq's forces said they discovered an ISIS hideout during a military operation on Tuesday and seized medical materials, electronic devices and military uniforms inside. Moreover, explosives and weapons were also found inside the hideout in southwestern Nineveh.
The troops, according to the statement, destroyed the camp completely.
On Sunday, Iraqi troops, backed by the US-led coalition, began carrying out Operation “Will of Victory” to chase down ISIS remnants in the desert region of Anbar, Mosul and Salahuddin provinces along the Syrian border.
In a statement, Iraq's forces said they discovered an ISIS hideout during a military operation on Tuesday and seized medical materials, electronic devices and military uniforms inside. Moreover, explosives and weapons were also found inside the hideout in southwestern Nineveh.
The troops, according to the statement, destroyed the camp completely.
On Sunday, Iraqi troops, backed by the US-led coalition, began carrying out Operation “Will of Victory” to chase down ISIS remnants in the desert region of Anbar, Mosul and Salahuddin provinces along the Syrian border.