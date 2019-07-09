Home › INA › Iraqi Airways: Thursday start first pilgrimage direct to the Holy Land

Iraqi Airways: Thursday start first pilgrimage direct to the Holy Land

2019/07/09 | 19:10



The preparations included the halls at all stations (Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah) in addition to the readiness of the fleet of the national carrier, indicating that next Thursday will be the start of the first direct flights to the national carrier from Basra international airport to the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Medina followed by three other direct flights from stations (Erbil, Najaf, Sulaymaniyah). General Company of Iraqi Airways said in a statement to INA.







In addition that the number of Iraqi Airways flights will be five flights a day in coordination with the Iraqi Hajj and Umrah body To convey large numbers of pilgrims.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The preparations included the halls at all stations (Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah) in addition to the readiness of the fleet of the national carrier, indicating that next Thursday will be the start of the first direct flights to the national carrier from Basra international airport to the Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Medina followed by three other direct flights from stations (Erbil, Najaf, Sulaymaniyah). General Company of Iraqi Airways said in a statement to INA.In addition that the number of Iraqi Airways flights will be five flights a day in coordination with the Iraqi Hajj and Umrah body To convey large numbers of pilgrims.