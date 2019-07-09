Al-Kaabi and Al-Adli discuss Babil water project

2019/07/09 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hassan al-Ka’abi on Tuesday stressed the need to reach an appropriate and speedy solution to Babil irrigation project.
This came during met with the minister of water resources Jamal Al- Adli with attendance of parliament members Ala’a Al-Rubaie, Salam Al-Shammari and Ali Ghawi to discuss a number of problems which farmers suffer from in general and especially Babil province and irrigation canal project.
