Former Iranian president warns of 'subversion' in Iran if no reforms

2019/07/09 | 19:10
The more

people give up hope about reforms in Iran, the more likely they gravitate

towards subversion, former Iranian President Mohammad

Khatami has warned, adding, "Subversive forces might succeed."Meeting with

members of the Engineers Association on Saturday, July 6, Khatami called for

efforts toward forming an effective strategy for reformists to

attract people to participate in elections.The Iranian

electorate has at times pinned its hopes on reformists during elections and

handed them victories, starting with Khatami’s first election as president

in 1997. But every time, conservatives supported by Supreme Leader Ali

Khamenei and the hardline military have quashed hopes of reforming the system in

favor of a less restrictive political and social environment.For many

years now, Khatami himself has been banned from the media and his movements

restricted, but now the hardline core of the establishment is worried about

popular discontent amid US sanctions and a deteriorating economy. Perhaps

this has given the green light to Khatami to speak out.Earlier in a

meeting with the members of the reformist parliamentary faction (Omid) on March

6, Khatami had also warned against the consequences of people losing hope in

reforming the governing system.In the

absence of reforms, convincing people to vote in the next elections will

be a tough undertaking, Khatami reminded reformist members of the Majlis (Iran’s

parliament).In remarks

reflected on a Telegram account at the same time, Khatami described the current

condition of Iran as "despondent" and stressed that Iran's governing system "should be reformed and become flexible."Khatami, who

served as president for eight years (1997-2005), asserted, "Today, it is

tough to call on the people to come forward and vote again."



"Do you think people

will listen to you and me again and participate in the next elections?" Khatami asked, immediately adding, "I believe it is unlikely unless we

witness evolution in the coming year."Khatami

seemed to be referring to the parliamentary elections scheduled for next spring,

followed by presidential elections in 2021.Meanwhile,

without naming any group, Khatami accused some "political factions"

of attempting to deepen the sense of despondency in society, adding, "The

reformists' loss will never lead to their rival's gain; it will only help

subversive forces."It appears

that Khatami's approach towards Iran's current political situation has not

changed, and he still insists on the necessity of encouraging people to come

forward and participate in elections.With a low

turnout in future elections, the Islamist system ruling over Iran might lose its

control over spontaneous protests and developments, Khatami has asserted.The

widespread anti-regime protests in late December 2017 and early January 2018 triggered a heated debate between the conservative and reformist camps dominating the country.Lack of

freedoms and economic hardship forced people to pour into the streets across

Iran to demand their rights."Reformists,

Principlists (conservatives)! Your day is over," millions of people

chanted across the country.Although

several officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, called for listening to the

voices of disgruntled citizens, thousands were detained and persecuted.Marginalized

by hardliners, reformists such as Khatami have called for national unity,

especially at a time of foreign threats.Nonetheless, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out

the call, noting, "While the whole nation is united, calling for national

reconciliation is meaningless."Despite,

Khamenei's derisive comments about Khatami's proposal, several reformists have

increased their attempts to approach their conservative rivals.A prominent

reformist and head of the reformists' strategic committee, Mohsen Rohami, told

pro-reform daily Sazandegi on July 6, "A joint commission has been active

since two years ago to decrease disputes between the reformists and

conservatives, and it holds bi-weekly sessions."One of the

main aims of the joint committee, Rohami said, is to stop people losing their

hopes in the ballot boxes.A joint

commission established two years ago between reformists and conservatives to

insure turnout in elections is trying to include members of the

ultraconservative Front of Islamic Revolution Stability (FIRS), as well, a

reformist politician has disclosed.Approaching

FIRS members by the reformists is quite an unprecedented development, since the

former has always been insisting on the necessity of eliminating the reformists

from Iran's political arena.Attempts

toward approaching FIRS have enraged more left-leaning reformists, who say they

are not going to vote for "bad" against "worse" and that, should

the political situation not "really change", they will not vote at

all.Reacting to

the warning, a senior reformist, former minister and political prisoner, Behzad

Nabavi, fired back by noting, "People's passionate participation

in the elections is crucial for preserving national security," adding,

"We (reformists) do not know any other way, but participating in the elections."Iranian

heavyweight reformists, including Khatami and Nabavi, are sometimes very

critical of the way the country is run, but they cannot openly call on Khamenei to account for the problems the country faces. At the same time,

they defend the core ideology of the Iranian regime and oppose pro-Western,

secular forces.Nevertheless,

the conservative allies of Ayatollah Khamenei have banned Khatami from

attending public gatherings in recent years. Mainstream media have been ordered

to keep away from any news or images related to the former president.



