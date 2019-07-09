Former Iranian president warns of 'subversion' in Iran if no reforms

2019/07/09 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The more
people give up hope about reforms in Iran, the more likely they gravitate
towards subversion, former Iranian President Mohammad
Khatami has warned, adding, "Subversive forces might succeed."Meeting with
members of the Engineers Association on Saturday, July 6, Khatami called for
efforts toward forming an effective strategy for reformists to
attract people to participate in elections.The Iranian
electorate has at times pinned its hopes on reformists during elections and
handed them victories, starting with Khatami’s first election as president
in 1997. But every time, conservatives supported by Supreme Leader Ali
Khamenei and the hardline military have quashed hopes of reforming the system in
favor of a less restrictive political and social environment.For many
years now, Khatami himself has been banned from the media and his movements
restricted, but now the hardline core of the establishment is worried about
popular discontent amid US sanctions and a deteriorating economy. Perhaps
this has given the green light to Khatami to speak out.Earlier in a
meeting with the members of the reformist parliamentary faction (Omid) on March
6, Khatami had also warned against the consequences of people losing hope in
reforming the governing system.In the
absence of reforms, convincing people to vote in the next elections will
be a tough undertaking, Khatami reminded reformist members of the Majlis (Iran’s
parliament).In remarks
reflected on a Telegram account at the same time, Khatami described the current
condition of Iran as "despondent" and stressed that Iran's governing system "should be reformed and become flexible."Khatami, who
served as president for eight years (1997-2005), asserted, "Today, it is
tough to call on the people to come forward and vote again."
"Do you think people
will listen to you and me again and participate in the next elections?" Khatami asked, immediately adding, "I believe it is unlikely unless we
witness evolution in the coming year."Khatami
seemed to be referring to the parliamentary elections scheduled for next spring,
followed by presidential elections in 2021.Meanwhile,
without naming any group, Khatami accused some "political factions"
of attempting to deepen the sense of despondency in society, adding, "The
reformists' loss will never lead to their rival's gain; it will only help
subversive forces."It appears
that Khatami's approach towards Iran's current political situation has not
changed, and he still insists on the necessity of encouraging people to come
forward and participate in elections.With a low
turnout in future elections, the Islamist system ruling over Iran might lose its
control over spontaneous protests and developments, Khatami has asserted.The
widespread anti-regime protests in late December 2017 and early January 2018 triggered a heated debate between the conservative and reformist camps dominating the country.Lack of
freedoms and economic hardship forced people to pour into the streets across
Iran to demand their rights."Reformists,
Principlists (conservatives)! Your day is over," millions of people
chanted across the country.Although
several officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, called for listening to the
voices of disgruntled citizens, thousands were detained and persecuted.Marginalized
by hardliners, reformists such as Khatami have called for national unity,
especially at a time of foreign threats.Nonetheless, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out
the call, noting, "While the whole nation is united, calling for national
reconciliation is meaningless."Despite,
Khamenei's derisive comments about Khatami's proposal, several reformists have
increased their attempts to approach their conservative rivals.A prominent
reformist and head of the reformists' strategic committee, Mohsen Rohami, told
pro-reform daily Sazandegi on July 6, "A joint commission has been active
since two years ago to decrease disputes between the reformists and
conservatives, and it holds bi-weekly sessions."One of the
main aims of the joint committee, Rohami said, is to stop people losing their
hopes in the ballot boxes.A joint
commission established two years ago between reformists and conservatives to
insure turnout in elections is trying to include members of the
ultraconservative Front of Islamic Revolution Stability (FIRS), as well, a
reformist politician has disclosed.Approaching
FIRS members by the reformists is quite an unprecedented development, since the
former has always been insisting on the necessity of eliminating the reformists
from Iran's political arena.Attempts
toward approaching FIRS have enraged more left-leaning reformists, who say they
are not going to vote for "bad" against "worse" and that, should
the political situation not "really change", they will not vote at
all.Reacting to
the warning, a senior reformist, former minister and political prisoner, Behzad
Nabavi, fired back by noting, "People's passionate participation
in the elections is crucial for preserving national security," adding,
"We (reformists) do not know any other way, but participating in the elections."Iranian
heavyweight reformists, including Khatami and Nabavi, are sometimes very
critical of the way the country is run, but they cannot openly call on Khamenei to account for the problems the country faces. At the same time,
they defend the core ideology of the Iranian regime and oppose pro-Western,
secular forces.Nevertheless,
the conservative allies of Ayatollah Khamenei have banned Khatami from
attending public gatherings in recent years. Mainstream media have been ordered
to keep away from any news or images related to the former president.
