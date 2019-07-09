Home › Baghdad Post › Former Iranian president warns of 'subversion' in Iran if no reforms

Former Iranian president warns of 'subversion' in Iran if no reforms

2019/07/09 | 19:10



people give up hope about reforms in Iran, the more likely they gravitate



towards subversion, former Iranian President Mohammad



Khatami has warned, adding, "Subversive forces might succeed."Meeting with



members of the Engineers Association on Saturday, July 6, Khatami called for



efforts toward forming an effective strategy for reformists to



attract people to participate in elections.The Iranian



electorate has at times pinned its hopes on reformists during elections and



handed them victories, starting with Khatami’s first election as president



in 1997. But every time, conservatives supported by Supreme Leader Ali



Khamenei and the hardline military have quashed hopes of reforming the system in



favor of a less restrictive political and social environment.For many



years now, Khatami himself has been banned from the media and his movements



restricted, but now the hardline core of the establishment is worried about



popular discontent amid US sanctions and a deteriorating economy. Perhaps



this has given the green light to Khatami to speak out.Earlier in a



meeting with the members of the reformist parliamentary faction (Omid) on March



6, Khatami had also warned against the consequences of people losing hope in



reforming the governing system.In the



absence of reforms, convincing people to vote in the next elections will



be a tough undertaking, Khatami reminded reformist members of the Majlis (Iran’s



parliament).In remarks



reflected on a Telegram account at the same time, Khatami described the current



condition of Iran as "despondent" and stressed that Iran's governing system "should be reformed and become flexible."Khatami, who



served as president for eight years (1997-2005), asserted, "Today, it is



tough to call on the people to come forward and vote again."







"Do you think people



will listen to you and me again and participate in the next elections?" Khatami asked, immediately adding, "I believe it is unlikely unless we



witness evolution in the coming year."Khatami



seemed to be referring to the parliamentary elections scheduled for next spring,



followed by presidential elections in 2021.Meanwhile,



without naming any group, Khatami accused some "political factions"



of attempting to deepen the sense of despondency in society, adding, "The



reformists' loss will never lead to their rival's gain; it will only help



subversive forces."It appears



that Khatami's approach towards Iran's current political situation has not



changed, and he still insists on the necessity of encouraging people to come



forward and participate in elections.With a low



turnout in future elections, the Islamist system ruling over Iran might lose its



control over spontaneous protests and developments, Khatami has asserted.The



widespread anti-regime protests in late December 2017 and early January 2018 triggered a heated debate between the conservative and reformist camps dominating the country.Lack of



freedoms and economic hardship forced people to pour into the streets across



Iran to demand their rights."Reformists,



Principlists (conservatives)! Your day is over," millions of people



chanted across the country.Although



several officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, called for listening to the



voices of disgruntled citizens, thousands were detained and persecuted.Marginalized



by hardliners, reformists such as Khatami have called for national unity,



especially at a time of foreign threats.Nonetheless, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out



the call, noting, "While the whole nation is united, calling for national



reconciliation is meaningless."Despite,



Khamenei's derisive comments about Khatami's proposal, several reformists have



increased their attempts to approach their conservative rivals.A prominent



reformist and head of the reformists' strategic committee, Mohsen Rohami, told



pro-reform daily Sazandegi on July 6, "A joint commission has been active



since two years ago to decrease disputes between the reformists and



conservatives, and it holds bi-weekly sessions."One of the



main aims of the joint committee, Rohami said, is to stop people losing their



hopes in the ballot boxes.A joint



commission established two years ago between reformists and conservatives to



insure turnout in elections is trying to include members of the



ultraconservative Front of Islamic Revolution Stability (FIRS), as well, a



reformist politician has disclosed.Approaching



FIRS members by the reformists is quite an unprecedented development, since the



former has always been insisting on the necessity of eliminating the reformists



from Iran's political arena.Attempts



toward approaching FIRS have enraged more left-leaning reformists, who say they



are not going to vote for "bad" against "worse" and that, should



the political situation not "really change", they will not vote at



all.Reacting to



the warning, a senior reformist, former minister and political prisoner, Behzad



Nabavi, fired back by noting, "People's passionate participation



in the elections is crucial for preserving national security," adding,



"We (reformists) do not know any other way, but participating in the elections."Iranian



heavyweight reformists, including Khatami and Nabavi, are sometimes very



critical of the way the country is run, but they cannot openly call on Khamenei to account for the problems the country faces. At the same time,



they defend the core ideology of the Iranian regime and oppose pro-Western,



secular forces.Nevertheless,



the conservative allies of Ayatollah Khamenei have banned Khatami from



attending public gatherings in recent years. Mainstream media have been ordered



to keep away from any news or images related to the former president.







