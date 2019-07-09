Home › kurdistan 24 › Festival in Rojava strengthens coexistence with display of various cultural dress, traditions

Festival in Rojava strengthens coexistence with display of various cultural dress, traditions

2019/07/09 | 20:20



The visitors said they believe initiatives like this will help increase the level of acceptance and tolerance of different cultures in the region.



“We saw a lot of unique clothing that we’ve never seen before,” one of the visitors, Mehabad Mihemed, told Kurdistan 24. “We were able to differentiate between the different styles of clothing respective to each culture.”



“It was an educational event,” she added.



Mihemed Musa, another visitor, said the festival “brings together all the different cultures in the region and builds a stronger bond between them.”



“Whoever visits the festival can see all the different cultures which reside in the region,” he told Kurdistan 24.



The three-day event also included various seminars on the history of the different cultures and traditions in Rojava.



