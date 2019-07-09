Home › Baghdad Post › Could Abd al-Mahdi be replaced as obstacles continue to hamper him?

Could Abd al-Mahdi be replaced as obstacles continue to hamper him?

2019/07/09 | 20:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi faces lots of obstaclesthat hamper the work of his cabinet, which is still incomplete, bringing toquestion whether some factions in Iraq could soon seek to replace him.TimeTime is not in Abd al-Mahdi’s favor, as problems areaccumulating and more crises emerge. Protests are renewed against poor servicesin Iraq's central and southern provinces.The security issue comes at the top again, as ISIS elementsintensify efforts and activities, especially at borders between Iraq and Syria.Security troops forcibly disperse protests by residents fromBabylon province trying to voice their demands for enhanced services. Theoccurrence of the similar situations in several provinces, especially thesouthern ones, indicates the cabinet’s failure.US sanctionsAs the US sanctions on Iran enter a new phase ofrestriction, more pressure is being made on Abd al-Mahdi’s cabinet to limit theimpact of those sanctions on the Iraqi economy.Political conflictsIn addition to the direct economic impact of the sanctions,the issue is subject to political conflicts, especially since a large number ofIraqi politicians are loyal to Iran and pressure the government in Baghdad notto take Washington's side.Political crisisIraqi sources indicate that Abd al-Mahdi could leave office,either by resignation or dismissal, if more pressure were made, hampering hisability to complete the cabinet.This scenario would engage Iraq in a political crisis, asreaching an agreement on whoever succeeds Abd al-Mahdi would be difficult.Alternative to Abd al-MahdiSome leaks indicated efforts in search for an alternativefor the prime minister, as the current one has not fulfilled the demands of allthe blocs.Meanwhile, the Kurds are keeping themselves away from thecenter after taking their requirements, in addition to the oil agreement whichstates providing the central government with 250,000 barrels of oil daily.However, the government did not receive any since the agreement. Some Kurdishpoliticians said that the Kurdistan Region has debts to some countries totalingabout 300 million dinars.Red linesThe previous governments tried to ease the obstacles byattempting to impose decisions that were not approved by some components, whichresulted in the emergence of terrorist groups. Now, some politicians have fearsof a repetition of the same scenario in case the big blocs do not agree withother components.