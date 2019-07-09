عربي | كوردى


Could Abd al-Mahdi be replaced as obstacles continue to hamper him?

2019/07/09 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi faces lots of obstacles

that hamper the work of his cabinet, which is still incomplete, bringing to

question whether some factions in Iraq could soon seek to replace him.TimeTime is not in Abd al-Mahdi’s favor, as problems are

accumulating and more crises emerge. Protests are renewed against poor services

in Iraq's central and southern provinces.The security issue comes at the top again, as ISIS elements

intensify efforts and activities, especially at borders between Iraq and Syria.Security troops forcibly disperse protests by residents from

Babylon province trying to voice their demands for enhanced services. The

occurrence of the similar situations in several provinces, especially the

southern ones, indicates the cabinet’s failure.US sanctionsAs the US sanctions on Iran enter a new phase of

restriction, more pressure is being made on Abd al-Mahdi’s cabinet to limit the

impact of those sanctions on the Iraqi economy.Political conflictsIn addition to the direct economic impact of the sanctions,

the issue is subject to political conflicts, especially since a large number of

Iraqi politicians are loyal to Iran and pressure the government in Baghdad not

to take Washington's side.Political crisisIraqi sources indicate that Abd al-Mahdi could leave office,

either by resignation or dismissal, if more pressure were made, hampering his

ability to complete the cabinet.This scenario would engage Iraq in a political crisis, as

reaching an agreement on whoever succeeds Abd al-Mahdi would be difficult.Alternative to Abd al-MahdiSome leaks indicated efforts in search for an alternative

for the prime minister, as the current one has not fulfilled the demands of all

the blocs.Meanwhile, the Kurds are keeping themselves away from the

center after taking their requirements, in addition to the oil agreement which

states providing the central government with 250,000 barrels of oil daily.

However, the government did not receive any since the agreement. Some Kurdish

politicians said that the Kurdistan Region has debts to some countries totaling

about 300 million dinars.Red linesThe previous governments tried to ease the obstacles by

attempting to impose decisions that were not approved by some components, which

resulted in the emergence of terrorist groups. Now, some politicians have fears

of a repetition of the same scenario in case the big blocs do not agree with

other components.

