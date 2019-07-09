عربي | كوردى


US sanctions 3 Hezbollah leaders, including two Lebanese MPs

2019/07/09 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US Treasury added three top Hezbollah figures to its

list of sanctioned individuals on Tuesday, including two members of the

Lebanese Parliament and a security official responsible for coordinating

between Hezbollah and Lebanon’s security agencies.It was the first time the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign

Assets Control had designated a member of Lebanon’s Parliament under a

sanctions list that targets those accused by Washington of providing support to

terrorist organizations. Washington has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist

group.OFAC said it had added Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Ra’ad,

both members of Lebanon’s Parliament, for acting on behalf of Hezbollah. In an

unusual move, it also released photos of the individuals, including one in

which Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani has his arm around Sherri’s

shoulder.OFAC said it also designated Wafiq Safa, who is in charge of

Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit responsible for coordinating with

Lebanese security agencies.The action by the US Treasury bars US citizens from dealing

with the three individuals and blocks any assets they may hold in the United

States. It also limits their ability to access the US financial system.A Trump administration official who briefed reporters on the

sanctions said the United States wanted the designations to have a “chilling

effect” on anyone who does business with Hezbollah.“The message is actually that the rest of the Lebanese

government needs to sever its dealings with these figures that we’re

designating today,” a State Department official said.



