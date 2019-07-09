Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot dead in Piranshahr

2019/07/09 | 23:50
Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
were shot dead in the western city of Piranshahr on Tuesday, the semi-official
Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC statement.The three died “when terrorists opened fire on their car at
the entrance to Piranshahr," the statement said.It gave no further details. There are frequent clashes in
the region between the Iran's security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant
groups based in neighboring Iraq, as well with the Party of Free Life of
Kurdistan (PJAK), accused by Tehran of links to Kurdish PKK insurgents in
Turkey.
