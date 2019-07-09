عربي | كوردى


Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot dead in Piranshahr

Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot dead in Piranshahr
2019/07/09 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

were shot dead in the western city of Piranshahr on Tuesday, the semi-official

Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC statement.The three died “when terrorists opened fire on their car at

the entrance to Piranshahr," the statement said.It gave no further details. There are frequent clashes in

the region between the Iran's security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant

groups based in neighboring Iraq, as well with the Party of Free Life of

Kurdistan (PJAK), accused by Tehran of links to Kurdish PKK insurgents in

Turkey.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW