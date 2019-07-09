Home › Baghdad Post › Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot dead in Piranshahr

Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot dead in Piranshahr

2019/07/09 | 23:50



Three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)



were shot dead in the western city of Piranshahr on Tuesday, the semi-official



Tasnim news agency reported, citing an IRGC statement.The three died “when terrorists opened fire on their car at



the entrance to Piranshahr," the statement said.It gave no further details. There are frequent clashes in



the region between the Iran's security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant



groups based in neighboring Iraq, as well with the Party of Free Life of



Kurdistan (PJAK), accused by Tehran of links to Kurdish PKK insurgents in



