EXCLUSIVE: Iran, US officials hold secret meetings in Iraq

2019/07/10 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Secret meetings between United States officials and Iranian representatives were conducted in a hotel in Erbil, Iraq, The Jerusalem Post reported. The Iranian representatives are led by Hassan Khomenei, the grandson of the founder of the Mullah regime, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei.The Iranian delegation also included two officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iraj Masjedi, Iran's special envoy to Iraq, according to the report.Sources suggest that Iran's Revolutionary Guard have experienced division recently, suggesting that the Iran is undergoing a soft coup.There have also been reports that Iran contacted Kurdish opposition parties based in Iraq, but the talks remained "useless," internal Iranian sources said, according to JP.
'The Iranian Communist Party,' a Kurdish opposition party, announced that some of the major Kurdish parties have secretly met with Iranian officials for the past two years.Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Security Advisor John Bolton for killing the Paris agreement by insisting on 0% uranium enrichment in a tweet."Bolton & Netanyahu killed Paris agreement between E3 & Iran in '05 by insisting on zero enrichment," tweeted Zarif. "Result? Iran increased its enrichment 100 fold by 2012."
Zarif blamed the two officials "lured" Trump into leaving the JCPOA nuclear agreement as well."#B_Team hasn't learned. BUT THE WORLD SHOULD," concluded Zarif.On Monday, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, confirmed an announcement that Tehran had enriched uranium beyond the deal's limit of 3.67% purity, passing 4.5%, according to the student's news agency ISNA. This was later verified by the IAEA.Also on Monday, Zarif tweeted that the US should not expect a better deal than the 2015 nuclear deal."#B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal," Zarif wrote, referring to the nuclear deal by its acronym, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they're bizarrely urging Iran's full compliance. There's a way out, but not with #B_Team in charge."
