Prime Minister: The popular mobilization is a sacrifice forces that contributed liberate Iraq

Prime Minister: The popular mobilization is a sacrifice forces that contributed liberate Iraq

2019/07/10 | 03:20



Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said on Tuesday that the popular mobilization is a sacrifice and their blood that helped liberate Iraq, adding that "we have started executing the Diwani order on popular mobilization.







Abdul Mahdi stressed that the first page from the will of victory was crowned with success. Terrorism has receded a lot in Iraq and we are trying to destroy it completely.























