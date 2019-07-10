We can create a utopia for women by designing feminist cities

2019/07/10 | 07:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Sara Al-Mulla
Every
once in a while, I stumble upon an exquisite book that opens a new chapter in
my life, transforming it for the better. One such memorable book is "The
Female Hero in American and British Literature" by Carol Pearson and
Katherine Pope. The authors describe how a woman can embark on a heroic journey
of self-discovery, beginning from the realization that there is more to life
than the ascribed roles given to her by patriarchal society; accepting this
"call to adventure" to seek the life she dreams of creating; facing
the road of trials; and, eventually, arriving at a place where she becomes the
master of her inner and outer worlds.Every
day, women accomplish amazing feats in their lives, almost heroic in nature,
despite the various challenges they face. This thought left me wondering if we
could deliberately design cities to be more feminist — a sort of utopia where women
are given all the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. Gender equality
matters not only because it is a basic human right, but also because it is a
key driver of substantial economic and social gains. Research published by the
World Bank Group in 2018 found that, were women to have the same lifetime
earnings as men, global wealth would increase by $160 trillion, which is twice
the current value of global gross domestic product. Despite this obvious
potential, women only account for 38 percent of human capital wealth, leaving
them and their children vulnerable to poverty. The relative lack of earnings
for women is due to three main factors: Lower employment rates, fewer hours
worked, and lower pay.Therefore,
in order to achieve meaningful progress in women’s well-being, policymakers
need to design feminist cities that offer all the services a woman needs at the
various stages of her life in order to fully support her in realizing her
potential. In particular, investment needs to be channeled into early childhood
care and education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)
education, women’s health care services, environments safe from violence,
employment quotas, equal pay regulations, political representation, and a
robust family policy that makes it possible for women to balance work and
family commitments.Many
countries pride themselves on being feminist. The five Nordic countries —
Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark — are stellar examples of gender
parity, consistently outperforming the world, according to the Global Gender
Gap Index. There are many fascinating practices to be gleaned from them. To
begin with, investment in early childhood education is high, ensuring that
every child is enrolled in preschool, free of charge. This, in turn, improves
cognitive, emotional and behavioral skills in children, which will eventually
propel them into pursuing tertiary education and participating in the labor
market. Consequently, all of the Nordic countries have attained a 99 percent
literacy rate for both genders, while labor force participation rates are
relatively high and almost equal between women and men.In
terms of closing the gender pay gap, we can look to Iceland for a solution, as
it is the most gender-equal country and has achieved 85 percent of its overall
gender equality indicators. In 2018, Iceland became the first country in the
world to pass legislation that forces employers to prove they are paying women
and men equally for the same job; otherwise they face a daily fine and public
shame. The government aims to close the gender pay gap by 2022.Family
policies in the Nordic countries enable parents to reconcile their family and
work responsibilities, support a more gender-equal sharing of paid and unpaid
work, and provide a fantastic care system for the child. Sweden was the first
country to offer parental leave for both fathers and mothers. Paid parental
leave is a generous 480 days and parents in Sweden also have the legal right to
reduce their normal working hours by up to 25 percent until the child turns
eight. As a result, the rate of working women is the highest in the EU: 78.3
percent. Sweden has also been ranked the best in the world for work-life
balance, according to a recent HSBC survey. Furthermore, the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) "How’s Life?" survey
found that only 1.1 percent of employees work very long hours — the
second-lowest rate among OECD countries. Since January, Sweden has labeled
itself as having the world's first "feminist government," further
committing to a wide range of interventions that will improve women’s lives.The
UAE government is also committed to the social progress and well-being of
women. Its investment in gender equality spans the fields of education, social
assistance, housing, socioeconomic empowerment, health care, politics, and
safety. In 2018, the government clearly signaled its intention to close the
gender gap by launching the "National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati
Women." Some key new initiatives include the increasing of female
representation in the Federal National Council to 50 percent and supporting
entrepreneurial women. In the field of health care, the government aims to
provide specialized pre-natal and post-natal care support services for women
and their children, nursing services for elderly women, family counselling, and
mental health services spanning across a woman’s life. Also, the Cabinet has
approved the drafting of a Federal Law on Combating Domestic Violence.Feminist
cities need to be designed in a way that safeguards a woman’s well-being across
her different life stages. Communities that are more gender equal are happier
and healthier. They also do well economically. Therefore, we can all agree that
gender equality is not only good for women, but its benefits spill over to
families, communities and economies.
