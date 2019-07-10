عربي | كوردى


We can create a utopia for women by designing feminist cities

2019/07/10
Sara Al-Mulla







Every

once in a while, I stumble upon an exquisite book that opens a new chapter in

my life, transforming it for the better. One such memorable book is "The

Female Hero in American and British Literature" by Carol Pearson and

Katherine Pope. The authors describe how a woman can embark on a heroic journey

of self-discovery, beginning from the realization that there is more to life

than the ascribed roles given to her by patriarchal society; accepting this

"call to adventure" to seek the life she dreams of creating; facing

the road of trials; and, eventually, arriving at a place where she becomes the

master of her inner and outer worlds.Every

day, women accomplish amazing feats in their lives, almost heroic in nature,

despite the various challenges they face. This thought left me wondering if we

could deliberately design cities to be more feminist — a sort of utopia where women

are given all the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. Gender equality

matters not only because it is a basic human right, but also because it is a

key driver of substantial economic and social gains. Research published by the

World Bank Group in 2018 found that, were women to have the same lifetime

earnings as men, global wealth would increase by $160 trillion, which is twice

the current value of global gross domestic product. Despite this obvious

potential, women only account for 38 percent of human capital wealth, leaving

them and their children vulnerable to poverty. The relative lack of earnings

for women is due to three main factors: Lower employment rates, fewer hours

worked, and lower pay.Therefore,

in order to achieve meaningful progress in women’s well-being, policymakers

need to design feminist cities that offer all the services a woman needs at the

various stages of her life in order to fully support her in realizing her

potential. In particular, investment needs to be channeled into early childhood

care and education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)

education, women’s health care services, environments safe from violence,

employment quotas, equal pay regulations, political representation, and a

robust family policy that makes it possible for women to balance work and

family commitments.Many

countries pride themselves on being feminist. The five Nordic countries —

Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark — are stellar examples of gender

parity, consistently outperforming the world, according to the Global Gender

Gap Index. There are many fascinating practices to be gleaned from them. To

begin with, investment in early childhood education is high, ensuring that

every child is enrolled in preschool, free of charge. This, in turn, improves

cognitive, emotional and behavioral skills in children, which will eventually

propel them into pursuing tertiary education and participating in the labor

market. Consequently, all of the Nordic countries have attained a 99 percent

literacy rate for both genders, while labor force participation rates are

relatively high and almost equal between women and men.In

terms of closing the gender pay gap, we can look to Iceland for a solution, as

it is the most gender-equal country and has achieved 85 percent of its overall

gender equality indicators. In 2018, Iceland became the first country in the

world to pass legislation that forces employers to prove they are paying women

and men equally for the same job; otherwise they face a daily fine and public

shame. The government aims to close the gender pay gap by 2022.Family

policies in the Nordic countries enable parents to reconcile their family and

work responsibilities, support a more gender-equal sharing of paid and unpaid

work, and provide a fantastic care system for the child. Sweden was the first

country to offer parental leave for both fathers and mothers. Paid parental

leave is a generous 480 days and parents in Sweden also have the legal right to

reduce their normal working hours by up to 25 percent until the child turns

eight. As a result, the rate of working women is the highest in the EU: 78.3

percent. Sweden has also been ranked the best in the world for work-life

balance, according to a recent HSBC survey. Furthermore, the Organization for

Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) "How’s Life?" survey

found that only 1.1 percent of employees work very long hours — the

second-lowest rate among OECD countries. Since January, Sweden has labeled

itself as having the world's first "feminist government," further

committing to a wide range of interventions that will improve women’s lives.The

UAE government is also committed to the social progress and well-being of

women. Its investment in gender equality spans the fields of education, social

assistance, housing, socioeconomic empowerment, health care, politics, and

safety. In 2018, the government clearly signaled its intention to close the

gender gap by launching the "National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati

Women." Some key new initiatives include the increasing of female

representation in the Federal National Council to 50 percent and supporting

entrepreneurial women. In the field of health care, the government aims to

provide specialized pre-natal and post-natal care support services for women

and their children, nursing services for elderly women, family counselling, and

mental health services spanning across a woman’s life. Also, the Cabinet has

approved the drafting of a Federal Law on Combating Domestic Violence.Feminist

cities need to be designed in a way that safeguards a woman’s well-being across

her different life stages. Communities that are more gender equal are happier

and healthier. They also do well economically. Therefore, we can all agree that

gender equality is not only good for women, but its benefits spill over to

families, communities and economies.

