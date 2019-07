We can create a utopia for women by designing feminist cities

2019/07/10 | 07:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Sara Al-MullaEveryonce in a while, I stumble upon an exquisite book that opens a new chapter inmy life, transforming it for the better. One such memorable book is "TheFemale Hero in American and British Literature" by Carol Pearson andKatherine Pope. The authors describe how a woman can embark on a heroic journeyof self-discovery, beginning from the realization that there is more to lifethan the ascribed roles given to her by patriarchal society; accepting this"call to adventure" to seek the life she dreams of creating; facingthe road of trials; and, eventually, arriving at a place where she becomes themaster of her inner and outer worlds.Everyday, women accomplish amazing feats in their lives, almost heroic in nature,despite the various challenges they face. This thought left me wondering if wecould deliberately design cities to be more feminist — a sort of utopia where womenare given all the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. Gender equalitymatters not only because it is a basic human right, but also because it is akey driver of substantial economic and social gains. Research published by theWorld Bank Group in 2018 found that, were women to have the same lifetimeearnings as men, global wealth would increase by $160 trillion, which is twicethe current value of global gross domestic product. Despite this obviouspotential, women only account for 38 percent of human capital wealth, leavingthem and their children vulnerable to poverty. The relative lack of earningsfor women is due to three main factors: Lower employment rates, fewer hoursworked, and lower pay.Therefore,in order to achieve meaningful progress in women’s well-being, policymakersneed to design feminist cities that offer all the services a woman needs at thevarious stages of her life in order to fully support her in realizing herpotential. In particular, investment needs to be channeled into early childhoodcare and education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)education, women’s health care services, environments safe from violence,employment quotas, equal pay regulations, political representation, and arobust family policy that makes it possible for women to balance work andfamily commitments.Manycountries pride themselves on being feminist. The five Nordic countries —Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark — are stellar examples of genderparity, consistently outperforming the world, according to the Global GenderGap Index. There are many fascinating practices to be gleaned from them. Tobegin with, investment in early childhood education is high, ensuring thatevery child is enrolled in preschool, free of charge. This, in turn, improvescognitive, emotional and behavioral skills in children, which will eventuallypropel them into pursuing tertiary education and participating in the labormarket. Consequently, all of the Nordic countries have attained a 99 percentliteracy rate for both genders, while labor force participation rates arerelatively high and almost equal between women and men.Interms of closing the gender pay gap, we can look to Iceland for a solution, asit is the most gender-equal country and has achieved 85 percent of its overallgender equality indicators. In 2018, Iceland became the first country in theworld to pass legislation that forces employers to prove they are paying womenand men equally for the same job; otherwise they face a daily fine and publicshame. The government aims to close the gender pay gap by 2022.Familypolicies in the Nordic countries enable parents to reconcile their family andwork responsibilities, support a more gender-equal sharing of paid and unpaidwork, and provide a fantastic care system for the child. Sweden was the firstcountry to offer parental leave for both fathers and mothers. Paid parentalleave is a generous 480 days and parents in Sweden also have the legal right toreduce their normal working hours by up to 25 percent until the child turnseight. As a result, the rate of working women is the highest in the EU: 78.3percent. Sweden has also been ranked the best in the world for work-lifebalance, according to a recent HSBC survey. Furthermore, the Organization forEconomic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) "How’s Life?" surveyfound that only 1.1 percent of employees work very long hours — thesecond-lowest rate among OECD countries. Since January, Sweden has labeleditself as having the world's first "feminist government," furthercommitting to a wide range of interventions that will improve women’s lives.TheUAE government is also committed to the social progress and well-being ofwomen. Its investment in gender equality spans the fields of education, socialassistance, housing, socioeconomic empowerment, health care, politics, andsafety. In 2018, the government clearly signaled its intention to close thegender gap by launching the "National Strategy for Empowerment of EmiratiWomen." Some key new initiatives include the increasing of femalerepresentation in the Federal National Council to 50 percent and supportingentrepreneurial women. In the field of health care, the government aims toprovide specialized pre-natal and post-natal care support services for womenand their children, nursing services for elderly women, family counselling, andmental health services spanning across a woman’s life. Also, the Cabinet hasapproved the drafting of a Federal Law on Combating Domestic Violence.Feministcities need to be designed in a way that safeguards a woman’s well-being acrossher different life stages. Communities that are more gender equal are happierand healthier. They also do well economically. Therefore, we can all agree thatgender equality is not only good for women, but its benefits spill over tofamilies, communities and economies.