We can create a utopia for women by designing feminist cities

We can create a utopia for women by designing feminist cities

2019/07/10 | 07:25























Sara Al-Mulla















Every



once in a while, I stumble upon an exquisite book that opens a new chapter in



my life, transforming it for the better. One such memorable book is "The



Female Hero in American and British Literature" by Carol Pearson and



Katherine Pope. The authors describe how a woman can embark on a heroic journey



of self-discovery, beginning from the realization that there is more to life



than the ascribed roles given to her by patriarchal society; accepting this



"call to adventure" to seek the life she dreams of creating; facing



the road of trials; and, eventually, arriving at a place where she becomes the



master of her inner and outer worlds.Every



day, women accomplish amazing feats in their lives, almost heroic in nature,



despite the various challenges they face. This thought left me wondering if we



could deliberately design cities to be more feminist — a sort of utopia where women



are given all the support they need to lead fulfilling lives. Gender equality



matters not only because it is a basic human right, but also because it is a



key driver of substantial economic and social gains. Research published by the



World Bank Group in 2018 found that, were women to have the same lifetime



earnings as men, global wealth would increase by $160 trillion, which is twice



the current value of global gross domestic product. Despite this obvious



potential, women only account for 38 percent of human capital wealth, leaving



them and their children vulnerable to poverty. The relative lack of earnings



for women is due to three main factors: Lower employment rates, fewer hours



worked, and lower pay.Therefore,



in order to achieve meaningful progress in women’s well-being, policymakers



need to design feminist cities that offer all the services a woman needs at the



various stages of her life in order to fully support her in realizing her



potential. In particular, investment needs to be channeled into early childhood



care and education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)



education, women’s health care services, environments safe from violence,



employment quotas, equal pay regulations, political representation, and a



robust family policy that makes it possible for women to balance work and



family commitments.Many



countries pride themselves on being feminist. The five Nordic countries —



Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark — are stellar examples of gender



parity, consistently outperforming the world, according to the Global Gender



Gap Index. There are many fascinating practices to be gleaned from them. To



begin with, investment in early childhood education is high, ensuring that



every child is enrolled in preschool, free of charge. This, in turn, improves



cognitive, emotional and behavioral skills in children, which will eventually



propel them into pursuing tertiary education and participating in the labor



market. Consequently, all of the Nordic countries have attained a 99 percent



literacy rate for both genders, while labor force participation rates are



relatively high and almost equal between women and men.In



terms of closing the gender pay gap, we can look to Iceland for a solution, as



it is the most gender-equal country and has achieved 85 percent of its overall



gender equality indicators. In 2018, Iceland became the first country in the



world to pass legislation that forces employers to prove they are paying women



and men equally for the same job; otherwise they face a daily fine and public



shame. The government aims to close the gender pay gap by 2022.Family



policies in the Nordic countries enable parents to reconcile their family and



work responsibilities, support a more gender-equal sharing of paid and unpaid



work, and provide a fantastic care system for the child. Sweden was the first



country to offer parental leave for both fathers and mothers. Paid parental



leave is a generous 480 days and parents in Sweden also have the legal right to



reduce their normal working hours by up to 25 percent until the child turns



eight. As a result, the rate of working women is the highest in the EU: 78.3



percent. Sweden has also been ranked the best in the world for work-life



balance, according to a recent HSBC survey. Furthermore, the Organization for



Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) "How’s Life?" survey



found that only 1.1 percent of employees work very long hours — the



second-lowest rate among OECD countries. Since January, Sweden has labeled



itself as having the world's first "feminist government," further



committing to a wide range of interventions that will improve women’s lives.The



UAE government is also committed to the social progress and well-being of



women. Its investment in gender equality spans the fields of education, social



assistance, housing, socioeconomic empowerment, health care, politics, and



safety. In 2018, the government clearly signaled its intention to close the



gender gap by launching the "National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati



Women." Some key new initiatives include the increasing of female



representation in the Federal National Council to 50 percent and supporting



entrepreneurial women. In the field of health care, the government aims to



provide specialized pre-natal and post-natal care support services for women



and their children, nursing services for elderly women, family counselling, and



mental health services spanning across a woman’s life. Also, the Cabinet has



approved the drafting of a Federal Law on Combating Domestic Violence.Feminist



cities need to be designed in a way that safeguards a woman’s well-being across



her different life stages. Communities that are more gender equal are happier



and healthier. They also do well economically. Therefore, we can all agree that



gender equality is not only good for women, but its benefits spill over to



families, communities and economies.



