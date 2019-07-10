LIVE: Kurdistan Parliament convenes to vote on new KRG cabinet

2019/07/10 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament began its session on Wednesday to vote on the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani.
The cabinet is made of 19 ministries with three more posts that have equal ministerial entitlements.
The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.
After the Kurdistan Region's Parliament on June 11 named Masrour Barzani as prime minister-designate, with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on June 12 issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet within 30 days.
The following are the proposed list of the candidates for the new KRG cabinet:
Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG
Farsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Justice
Shorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of Peshmerga
Rebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of Interior
Awat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and Economy
Saman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of Health
Alan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of Education
Dana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and Reconstruction
Sasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and Tourism
Aram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
Dara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of Planning
Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social Affairs
Mohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and Youth
Abdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and Anfal
Begard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Kamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and Industries
Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and Communications
Pishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs
Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of Electricity
Khalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region Minister
Aydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region Minister
Vala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region Minister
The number of female ministers has increased to three in the new cabinet, which was one in the previous government.
Updates to follow...
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament began its session on Wednesday to vote on the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani.
The cabinet is made of 19 ministries with three more posts that have equal ministerial entitlements.
The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.
After the Kurdistan Region's Parliament on June 11 named Masrour Barzani as prime minister-designate, with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on June 12 issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet within 30 days.
The following are the proposed list of the candidates for the new KRG cabinet:
Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG
Farsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Justice
Shorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of Peshmerga
Rebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of Interior
Awat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and Economy
Saman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of Health
Alan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of Education
Dana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and Reconstruction
Sasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and Tourism
Aram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
Dara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of Planning
Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social Affairs
Mohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and Youth
Abdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and Anfal
Begard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Kamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and Industries
Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and Communications
Pishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs
Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of Electricity
Khalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region Minister
Aydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region Minister
Vala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region Minister
The number of female ministers has increased to three in the new cabinet, which was one in the previous government.
Updates to follow...