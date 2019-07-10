عربي | كوردى


LIVE: Kurdistan Parliament convenes to vote on new KRG cabinet

LIVE: Kurdistan Parliament convenes to vote on new KRG cabinet
2019/07/10 | 11:30
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament began its session on Wednesday to vote on the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani.

The cabinet is made of 19 ministries with three more posts that have equal ministerial entitlements.

The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.

After the Kurdistan Region's Parliament on June 11 named Masrour Barzani as prime minister-designate, with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on June 12 issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet within 30 days.

The following are the proposed list of the candidates for the new KRG cabinet:



Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)

Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG

Farsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Justice

Shorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of Peshmerga

Rebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of Interior

Awat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and Economy

Saman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of Health

Alan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of Education

Dana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and Reconstruction

Sasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and Tourism

Aram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Dara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of Planning

Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

Mohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and Youth

Abdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and Anfal

Begard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Kamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and Industries

Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and Communications

Pishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs

Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of Electricity

Khalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region Minister

Aydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region Minister

Vala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region Minister





The number of female ministers has increased to three in the new cabinet, which was one in the previous government.

Updates to follow...





