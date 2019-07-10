Home › kurdistan 24 › LIVE: Kurdistan Parliament convenes to vote on new KRG cabinet

LIVE: Kurdistan Parliament convenes to vote on new KRG cabinet

2019/07/10 | 11:30























");



}



}



switch (data.model) {



case "visited":



var registerdate = $('#registerdate');



registerdate.append(data.msg1);



if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));



}



}



});



});











Share share



















































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament began its session on Wednesday to vote on the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani.



The cabinet is made of 19 ministries with three more posts that have equal ministerial entitlements.



The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.



After the Kurdistan Region's Parliament on June 11 named Masrour Barzani as prime minister-designate, with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on June 12 issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet within 30 days.



The following are the proposed list of the candidates for the new KRG cabinet:







Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)



Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG



Farsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Justice



Shorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of Peshmerga



Rebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of Interior



Awat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and Economy



Saman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of Health



Alan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of Education



Dana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and Reconstruction



Sasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and Tourism



Aram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research



Dara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of Planning



Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social Affairs



Mohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and Youth



Abdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and Anfal



Begard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources



Kamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and Industries



Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and Communications



Pishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs



Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of Electricity



Khalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region Minister



Aydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region Minister



Vala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region Minister











The number of female ministers has increased to three in the new cabinet, which was one in the previous government.



Updates to follow...











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-");switch (data.model) {case "visited":var registerdate = $('#registerdate');registerdate.append(data.msg1);if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));});});Share shareERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Parliament began its session on Wednesday to vote on the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet headed by Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani.The cabinet is made of 19 ministries with three more posts that have equal ministerial entitlements.The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.After the Kurdistan Region's Parliament on June 11 named Masrour Barzani as prime minister-designate, with 87 votes out of 97 attending lawmakers, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on June 12 issued a formal letter asking him to form the new KRG cabinet within 30 days.The following are the proposed list of the candidates for the new KRG cabinet:Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRGFarsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of JusticeShorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of PeshmergaRebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of InteriorAwat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and EconomySaman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of HealthAlan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of EducationDana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and ReconstructionSasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and TourismAram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific ResearchDara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of PlanningKwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social AffairsMohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and YouthAbdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and AnfalBegard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural ResourcesKamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and IndustriesAno Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and CommunicationsPishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious AffairsKamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of ElectricityKhalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region MinisterAydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region MinisterVala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region MinisterThe number of female ministers has increased to three in the new cabinet, which was one in the previous government.Updates to follow...