Foreign minister heads high government delegation to Ankara

Baghdad/ INA
Today, ministry of foreign affairs mentioned in a statement, which INA agency received a copy of, that "foreign minister Mohammed Ali Al-Hakim headeda delegation included defense minister and head of intelligence to Ankara".
Added that, the visit aims to "make discussions with their Turkish counterparts about the bilateral cooperation in political, security, anti-terrorism sectors, and exchange experiences and discuss region affairs".
