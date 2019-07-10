Qatar says warplanes collide on training mission

2019/07/10 | 13:50
Qatar’s Defense Ministry said two warplanes have collided on a training mission.The ministry did not identify the types of aircraft involved in Wednesday's collision.It says the pilots were safe after ejecting, without elaborating.Qatar is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts US Central Command's forward headquarters. US Air Force officials did not respond to requests for a comment.
