Meghan Markle to return to the red carpet at 'Lion King' premiere

2019/07/10 | 14:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Meghan Markle is reportedly making her return to the red carpet for the premiere of Disney’s remake of “The Lion King.”The Duchess of Sussex, 37, will reportedly make her first appearance at a movie premiere since giving birth to baby Archie in May. The star has stayed mostly out of the public eye as she cares for her newborn baby with Prince Harry.According to Entertainment Tonight, Markle will attend the animated “Lion King” remake based on the beloved 1994 cartoon. The premiere hits the U.K. on Sunday, July 14, and the outlet notes that Markle is expected to appear on the red carpet. However, it notes that plans may change as schedules can often be nebulous with a 2-month-old baby at home.While the event would be a rare outing for the former “Suits” star, she's already been out and about since the birth of baby Archie. She dropped in for a surprise visit to Wimbledon last weekend to support her friend Serena Williams.The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the stands alongside pals Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, two of her oldest and closest friends, to watch the tennis star play. The appearance sparked rumors that the 37-year-old has chosen the women to be godparents for son Archie’s christening.The former American actress previously attended the tournament in 2016, which was around the same time she was set up on a blind date with her future husband, Britain’s Prince Harry. Last year, she joined sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, for the tournament, marking their first joint event together.