Home › Baghdad Post › PM says disruption in Strait of Hormuz will be 'major obstacle'

PM says disruption in Strait of Hormuz will be 'major obstacle'

2019/07/10 | 15:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has said any disruption to oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz will be a "major obstacle" for his country, adding that Baghdad is looking for potential alternative routes for crude shipments."Iraq has too few export outlets," Abd al-Mahdi said in remarks on Tuesday regarding the tensions between Iran and the United States. "Right now, most of the Iraqi oil exports are being done through southern terminals."He went on stressing the need “to diversify our export outlets.”The Iraqi Oil Ministry, according to Abd al-Mahdi, is moving forward on two projects to increase exports in the future, including studying the possibility of building a major pipeline to export oil from southern Iraq to Jordan's Aqaba port.The ministry will also look at constructing an offshore oil installation in the south, he added.